Apple rolls out new beta update for Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple has started to roll out a new beta firmware update for its AirPods lineup. After WWDC 2022 in June, Apple released a beta firmware for Apple AirPods 2, Apple AirPods 3, Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max. Now, the company has rolled out an update for the beta firmware. The Apple earbuds and headphones are now receiving the 5A5304a firmware version. As per the company, the update comes with several improvements to Automatic Switching as well as bug and stability fixes. It is worth noting that it is a beta update and it is only available to developers. As of now, Apple has not shared any details about the public availability of the firmware, however it is expected that it will be available for all users in the coming months after the testing is finished.

Reports suggest that Apple may launch the new AirPods firmware this fall along with ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, ‌macOS Ventura‌, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9. The beta firmware is not available as an over-the-air update and it can only be installed with an iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, a Mac running the macOS Ventura beta, Xcode 14 beta, and supported AirPods.

Currently Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the new AirPods Pro 2 later this year along with the iPhone 14 series. As per reports, the Cupertino based company may ditch the lightning port for USB-C port in the next Apple AirPods Pro. Apple is rumoured to shorten or completely remove the stem in the AirPods Pro 2 model. The white-plastic exterior and replaceable rubber tips are likely to remain the same. The company may slightly change the design of the charging case as well. Under the hood, the 2022 Apple AirPods are said to have significant upgrades such as a new system-in-package for H1 processor and better battery.