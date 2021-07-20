Apple releases iOS 14.7 update - check all new features, improvements, bug fixes

Good news for iPhone users as Apple has now made iOS 14.7 update available. Alongside iOS 14.7, Apple has also released iPadOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6 for the tablet and watch, respectively.

Right on schedule, the public release comes days after it was seeded to developers. iOS 14.7 brings in some bug fixes and feature enhancements. It includes support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack, as well as timers on HomePod and updates for the Apple Music app as well as Podcasts.

Here is a complete list of enhancements and improvements coming your way with the iOS 14.7 update:

Also read Apple iPhone 13 may arrive with larger image sensor, camera module

• MagSafe Battery Pack - Support for iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

• Apple CardFamily – Additional option to combine credit limits as well as share co-owned account with an existing Card user.

• Feature to manage timers on the Home app

• Air quality information - For France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Canada and South Korea will now be available in Weather and Maps

• User experience and feature improvement in the Podcasts library.

• Apple Music – Share playlist menu option missing

• Bug may cause Dolby Atmos and Music lossless audio to stop unexpectedly

• Battery service message restored – Had disappeared on some iPhone 11 models after reboot

The iOS 14.7 may be the last update for iOS 14 with iOS 15 in development and scheduled to be available later in 2021, alongside the iPhone 13 launch.