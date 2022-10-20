Apple may launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone to follow

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Foldable Apple iPhone is one of the most anticipated products from the tech giant for which the fans are desperately waiting for. Most of the major smartphone manufacturers across the globe have launched their version of foldable smartphones over the last couple of years but we still have not heard anything from Apple regarding the same. However analysts at CCS Insight suggest that the first foldable Apple product will be a foldable iPad that will be launched by 2024.

“We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad" the chief of research at CCS Insight said in an interview to CNBC. This is not the first time that we have seen a report suggesting that Apple is working on a foldable device that is bigger than an average iPhone.

Earlier this year, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that Apple is working on a foldable OLED display and PPI between iPhone and iPad to verify key technologies. Apple has reportedly partnered with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future products.

CCS Insight suggests that the upcoming Apple iPad may cost around $2,500 (Rs 2,05,000). As per previous reports, the company is experimenting on foldable products but it is still concerned with the display and the market of the segment.

According to leaker Dylandkt, Apple wants to be sure that the first foldable iPhone is not a regression from the current design of the iPhone. Reports also suggest that Apple is concerned whether the foldable devices will remain popular in the long run or not. Apple is not known to reveal any details about its future products, however, its intentions to in the foldable iPad, iPhone has been spotted in a number of patents as well.