Apple may add these iconic devices in ‘obsolete products’ list, what it means for users

Apple is gearing up to launch new iPhone 14 models next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Apple iPod

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event next week (September 7) but the tech giant is also reportedly planning to add a few iconic devices in the ‘obsolete products’ list. As per a report by MacRumors, Apple has sent a memo to authorised service providers revealing that the 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30.

To recall, the 16GB model of the fifth-generation iPod touch has already been marked obsolete by Apple and the company will likely add the 32GB and 64GB models of the iPod to the same list later this month. For those who are unaware, Apple discontinued the iPod touch earlier this year, while the iPod nano and iPod shuffle were discontinued entirely in 2017.

What is Apple’s ‘obsolete products’ list

Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. 

Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

