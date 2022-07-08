Apple MacBook Air with M2 India pre-orders begin today, to go on sale on July 15

Apple MacBook Air with M2

Apple launched the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip at WWDC 2022. At the annual event Apple only revealed that availability of the new device will begin in July but this week the tech giant announced that the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip will go on sale on July 15. The company has also revealed that pre-orders for the laptop will go live today (July 8). Interested buyers can book the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip by heading into the Mac tab on the Apple India website.

In India, the base model of 2022 Apple MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is priced at Rs 1,19,900 and the variant with 512GB SSD storage and 35W dual USB-C port power adapter is priced at Rs 1,49,900.

The new Apple ‌MacBook Air‌ with M2 chip sports a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The device features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p HD camera, MagSafe charging, and more. MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system. To fit inside such a thin design, the speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display. The laptop supports immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos.

Apple claims that the new MacBook Air can offer up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.