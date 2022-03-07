Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 likely to launch on March 8 - Know price, specifications, other details

Apple is scheduled to organise its ‘Peek performance’ event on the International Women’s Day i.e. tomorrow. The key highlight of the event is the expected launch of Apple’s iPhone SE 3. As per speculations, the device might be named after its predecessor – iPhone SE 2020.

Apple’s iPhone SE series of smartphones is considered as the most affordable range of iPhones. Before the actual launch event of the upcoming iPhone SE, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has unveiled certain predictions for the smartphone. The predictions by Kuo are:

Speaking of the storage capacity, analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that the smartphone will come in three storage variants i.e. 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Based on expectations, the iPhone SE 3 is likely to launch in three colour variants – White, Red and Black.

The leaks unveiled so far list that the upcoming iPhone SE has an A15 Bionic chip and supports 5G technology. Also, the iPhone SE 3 is not expected to have any major design shifts. It is likely to have similar facto design to the current iPhone SE.

Further details about camera specifications are yet to be announced.

Kuo also predicted that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 may go for mass production from March 2022. Shipments of 25 to 30 million units are expected to start this year.