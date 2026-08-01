Apple iPad Air set for a major makeover in 2027? Report reveals details

After focusing mainly on performance upgrades for seven years, Apple is expected to finally launch the iPad Air with a completely new design and display. Know more about recent reports.

Apple is reportedly planning to give its flagship tablet, the iPad Air, a major overhaul with its first significant redesign since 2020. The revamped iPad Air model is expected to debut in 2027, as Apple has retained the same external design since 2020, making it the longest-running design in the company's current tablet lineup. In the last seven years, Apple has focused mainly on the iPad Air's internal hardware and introduced several updated chips such as M1, M2, M3, and M4, without changing much in the device's looks.

Biggest iPad Air redesign since 2020?

The world's newest $5 trillion giant is expected to introduce an OLED display to iPad Air, with Samsung Display reportedly supplying single-stack LTPS OLED panels. An OLED panel is expected to offer deeper blacks, improved contrast, better colour accuracy and enhanced power efficiency compared to the existing LCD display. For those unversed, Apple introduced OLED technology to the iPad Pro in 2024.

OLED display and M5 chip: What to expect

Apart from this, the device is also rumoured to feature Apple's M5 chip. The next-generation Apple Silicon chip will deliver faster performance and improved battery efficiency. While the exact features and updates are still unknown, the M5 chip is likely to support advanced AI-powered features.

iPad Air Redesign Could Arrive in 2027



According to recent rumors, the next iPad Air could feature an OLED display, and M5 chip.



The move to OLED could also pave the way for a completely redesigned chassis, similar to what Apple did with the iPad Pro in 2024. A thinner design,… pic.twitter.com/RKgudbXlkb — AppleDrop (@TheAppleDrop) August 1, 2026

Expected launch date

There are several reports doing the rounds on social media claiming that the redesigned Apple iPad Air could arrive in early 2027. If these reports turned out to be true, the new iPad Air would become one of the most significant upgrades in the device's history. However, Apple has not confirmed any of these updates and upgrades officially.

Apple iPad Air price in India

Talking about the price of the current edition, the iPad Air comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch models. It is available in four different vibrant colours: Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. The 11-inch version can be purchased in India at Rs 89,900 (128GB), Rs 101,900 (256GB), Rs 125,900 (512GB), and Rs 161,900 (1TB).