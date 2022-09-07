Apple Event 2022: Apple may kill this iconic smartwatch after Apple Watch Series 8 launch

Apple with the introduction of its brand-new Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 3, one of Apple's best-selling and most beloved watches ever, is soon going to be officially discontinued.

It is expected that Apple will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 3 after announcing new models at its special event today because the next watchOS 9 software update will be incompatible with it.

New models are rumoured to be introduced at the event, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a more expensive Series 8 version that may be called the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE. The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new entry-level device.

As watchOS 9 is about to become available for the Series 4 and newer Apple Watches later this month, the Apple Watch Series 3, which made its debut in 2017, is out of date and will not support Apple's latest WatchOs features.