Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGadgets

Apple Event 2022: Apple may kill this iconic smartwatch after Apple Watch Series 8 launch

Apple Watch Series 3 is going to get discontinued after the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Apple Event 2022: Apple may kill this iconic smartwatch after Apple Watch Series 8 launch
Apple Event 2022: Apple may kill this iconic smartwatch after Apple Watch Series 8 launch

Apple with the introduction of its brand-new Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 3, one of Apple's best-selling and most beloved watches ever, is soon going to be officially discontinued. 

It is expected that Apple will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 3 after announcing new models at its special event today because the next watchOS 9 software update will be incompatible with it. 

New models are rumoured to be introduced at the event, including the Apple Watch Series 8, a more expensive Series 8 version that may be called the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE. The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new entry-level device. 

As watchOS 9 is about to become available for the Series 4 and newer Apple Watches later this month, the Apple Watch Series 3, which made its debut in 2017, is out of date and will not support Apple's latest WatchOs features.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.