Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple recently launched the second-generation Apple AirPods at the Far Out event along with the Apple iPhone 14 series. It's been almost a month since Apple AirPods 2 were launched by the tech giant and buyers have already started to complain about the new TWS earbuds. As per reports, a few Apple AirPods Pro 2 users are facing a bug that alerts them to ‘replace’ their battery soon.

As per the report, it appears likely that the notice relates to these new capabilities because the second-generation AirPods Pro has improved Find My ability because of a U1 chip for Precision Finding and continuously transmits their battery levels. The notifications urge the user to "replace the battery on... soon," even though it is not possible to replace AirPods batteries and the device simply needs to be recharged.

Users experiencing the bug may not be immediately aware that it relates to their aCEAirPods ProaCE, since the item is referred to in notifications as simply "left", "right", or "Case", leading to somewhat incoherent alerts, the report said.

Powered by the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, while also delivering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a Personalised Spatial Audio profile that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

(with inputs from IANS)