Apple AirPods Pro 2 tipped to get USB-C port, fast charging and these new features

Apple AirPods Pro 2. (Image: Konstantin Milenin/Yanko Design)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will reportedly feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech giant. Apple is tipped to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro TWS earbuds later this year along with the iPhone 14 series. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, its suppliers and tipsters often reveal what we can expect. Till now, we have seen numerous reports suggesting what the upcoming flagship Apple TWS earbuds may look like. However, a report by Phone Arena suggests that the Cupertino based company may ditch the lightning port for USB-C port in the next Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple adaptation of the USB-C port has been a hot topic among tech enthusiasts for quite a while and the report by Phone Arena also suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 transition to USB-C will be followed by Apple iPhone 15 series which is expected to launch in late 2023. The report further suggests that the USB-C port will help the device to get fast charging. The publisher has also shared the renders of Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging port.

Apple is rumoured to shorten or completely remove the stem in the AirPods Pro 2 model. The white-plastic exterior and replaceable rubber tips are likely to remain the same. The company may slightly change the design of the charging case as well. Under the hood, the 2022 Apple AirPods are said to have significant upgrades such as a new system-in-package for H1 processor and better battery.

Apart from this, Apple AirPods Pro 2 is also said to feature better adaptive active noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and audio sharing. The next-gen earbuds are also rumoured to get temperature monitoring, hearing aid more, improved Find My feature along with heart rate monitoring.