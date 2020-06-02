Amazon introduces 'Drop In' feature to make all your home’s Alexa devices work like intercom

Amazon has updated Alexa's features and if you use multiple Echo devices at home, here's a good news for you.

In the latest update, Amazon has introduced 'Drop In' feature which will allow you to 'connect' another Alexa device or any other Echo device present in your house for a one-on-one conversation.

According to Amazon's blog, "customers can now use group 'Drop In' to instantly connect all of their Echo devices into a group conversation".

"Simply say, “Alexa, drop in on all devices” to start an audio intercom call to have conversations like “what should we have for dinner?” or “does anyone want anything from grocery store,” the company wrote in a blog post.

A few more couple other functions have been added and one of them is in the reminder feature. Users can now choose “all devices” when setting a reminder for the reminder to be played across all Alexa hardware. To enable the feature for all reminders, go to Settings in the Alexa app, then Reminders, and opt into “Announce on all devices.”

As per the Amazon's blog, now a user can easily share photos with your Alexa contacts from their Echo Show and the Alexa app. They can send a reaction back by choosing one of three animated emoji options, including “laugh,” “love,” and “wow", when someone shares a photo with them.

Another new feature is a new Daily Music Pick skill that plays a song, album, or playlist from an Amazon Music top artist.