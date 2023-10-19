Headlines

Gadgets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Great Deals on Washing Machines from Brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and IFB Read m

Amazon great india festival has come up with their fantastic deals on washing machines of the most reowned brands of the industry which has always been most trusted and reliable. In this article you will be not left up with any queries 

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

LG 8Kg 5 star inverted 

The LG 8 kg 5 star inverted front washing machine comes with higenic and high drive technology which ensures the quality of cloth. It is an energy effieciency and water conservation. With its 8 Kg capacity which is ideal choice for large families. The machine's 1400 RPN  spin speed which doesn't give you a hustle of drying the clothes. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 7 Kg fully automatic

With its 26% off, this will be your perfect choice, if you are looking for seven to eight people. Giving you a two year warranty. It comes with some special features like child lock, diamond drum. Magic filter would be keeping it 

Buy Now on Amazon

Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 star fully automatic washing machine

 

Grab up this affordable best wash quality washing maching. It would be giving you a 2 years warranty and 5 years on motor. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Godrej 6 Kg fully automatic washing machine

The godrej 6 Kg features an 720 RPM spin speed which helps water extraction resulting in faster drying. Best in class efficiency which helps in less electrical consumption. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

