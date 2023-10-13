Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 60% off on Speakers

What about making a good environment in your home by putting some of the best music on your playlist. Amazon discount offers have come up with its best deals to give a different look to your home, in which you can get boat, noise, and zebronics in as low prices as you have wished.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

It's time to embark on a sonorous journey as the Amazon Sale unfolds a symphony of savings with exceptional deals on JBL Speakers. JBL, a brand synonymous with premium audio quality, presents an array of speakers that cater to diverse needs. Whether you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup or simply seeking the perfect gift for a sound aficionado, these Amazon offers are not to be missed.

 

Boat aavante bar

A classy black boat aavante bar which has a 200w premium audio.

It also has portable devices such as a usb port.

If you are using it for a long duration then a 2600mAh battery will blow your mind and that will long up to one day.

 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Boat stone

 

If you are a person who wants to hear music out loud but should also be portable then you might check out this.

You can easily control the volume as per your convenience.

And let me just clear that it will absolutely give a 5w of premium audio quality.

  IPX7 rated.

Its charging consumption is 800mah which will give you 10 hours of no disturbance.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Zebronics juke bar

 

Sound blockbuster if you are looking for which is not only a perfect option to pick for not only its sound quality but also the level of battery backup and its consumption. With a frequency of 12hz and also a built in radio too. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zebronics thump

 

Have you ever wondered that the trolley which you carry on for your travelling now can carry it like a speaker? Yes that’s correct if you want to take it somewhere you can easily carry it. It is also built in led lights that can change the color whether multi color or one light at a time. It has four wheels that can easily keep your music on for up to 5+ hours. It also has a microphone through which you cannot be bored.  

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 
 
 
 

 

