Nothing Phone (1) to come with ‘transparent design’: Know launch date, price, specifications

Nothing’s upcoming smartphone – Nothing Phone (1) has already made its presence felt in the tech market as smartphone lovers are now waiting for its launch. As per media reports, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to launch on July 21.
While the company hasn’t confirmed the official launch date, it has mentioned that its first smartphone based on Android will be released in the summer of 2022.
From what’s in the air, the Nothing Phone (1) is going to give tough competition to the existing heroes in the smartphone industry.
1. Launch date of Nothing Phone (1)
The company recently spoke about the Nothing Phone (1)’s worldwide debut and shared that it is expected to be in Summer 2022. While the firm owned by Carl Pei hasn’t spilled exact launch date, rumors predict the launch on July, 2022.
2. Price of Nothing Phone (1)
During the keynote event held earlier this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted that the company is soon going to offer a premium smartphone experience, suggesting possible pricing at more than $600 (which is approximately Rs 46,000).
According to a report by All Round PC, the Phone 1 might be sold at about EUR 500 (approximately Rs 41,400). Indian buyers can expect lower prices as the smartphone prices in Europe are usually higher due to the local taxes. As of yet, there is no official statement about the pricing of the Phone (1) smartphone.
3. Specifications of Nothing (1)
Even before the actual launch of the product, Nothing has started created a market for it by releasing key details about its designing. As per rumors, the smartphone is likely to feature a semi-transparent look, quite similar to the Ear (1) TWS.
As hinted by the company CEO, the Phone (1) might be released with wireless charging.
Also, the Nothing smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and come with Nothing OS.
Additionally, the smartphone’s custom skin is likely to be based on Android 12 and will give a clean, minimal yet feature-rich user experience.
In terms of camera display, the Phone (1) is expected to sport a 6.43 inch 90Hz display and a 50MP/64MP triple-camera setup. The smartphone is likely to have a battery back up of 4500 mAh.
If the Nothing Phone (1) is launched on the expected date, Indian buyers can also expect to get their hands on the new smartphone soon.
Photos: Twitter(@stufflistings), Twitter(@karttoday)