Nothing Phone (1) to come with ‘transparent design’: Know launch date, price, specifications

In terms of camera display, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to sport a 6.43 inch 90Hz display and a 50MP/64MP triple-camera setup.

Nothing’s upcoming smartphone – Nothing Phone (1) has already made its presence felt in the tech market as smartphone lovers are now waiting for its launch. As per media reports, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to launch on July 21.

While the company hasn’t confirmed the official launch date, it has mentioned that its first smartphone based on Android will be released in the summer of 2022.

From what’s in the air, the Nothing Phone (1) is going to give tough competition to the existing heroes in the smartphone industry.