Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount

Experts have warned of a spike in air pollution levels in the country in the month of November and just like the last few years, citizens have started to prepare for gloomy winters after the festive season. Air purifier is one of the first things that comes to mind when you talk about fighting air pollution. These devices remove the harmful particles from the air present in the room and make it clean to protect our lungs and skin. If you are living in a metro city, an air purifier is a must as breathing polluted air for a long period of time directly impacts life expectancy. Air purifiers are relatively cheaper during the festive season and you can get additional offers on these appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So if you are planning to buy an air purifier this festive season, we have compiled a list of air purifiers with best discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.