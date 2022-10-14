Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount

We have compiled a list of air purifiers with best discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Experts have warned of a spike in air pollution levels in the country in the month of November and just like the last few years, citizens have started to prepare for gloomy winters after the festive season. Air purifier is one of the first things that comes to mind when you talk about fighting air pollution. These devices remove the harmful particles from the air present in the room and make it clean to protect our lungs and skin. If you are living in a metro city, an air purifier is a must as breathing polluted air for a long period of time directly impacts life expectancy. Air purifiers are relatively cheaper during the festive season and you can get additional offers on these appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. So if you are planning to buy an air purifier this festive season, we have compiled a list of air purifiers with best discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
1. AmazonBasics Air Purifier: Rs 8,999 (original price Rs 11,500)
AmazonBasic Air Purifier comes with 5 layer filtration and 360m 3 hour capacity. It is ideal for medium to large sized rooms, can provide medium purification to extra large rooms with up to 43m2 area. It has 2 working modes including an automatic mode and it operates at 3 fan speeds to provide different levels of purification.
2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier: Rs 7,615 (original price Rs 14,490)
The company claims that this air purifier removes 99.99% airborne viruses with 6 stages of filtration. It features ultra silent sleep mode, auto mode, child lock Mode and timer mode (1/2/4/8 hours). The company is offering a 1 year warranty on the product.
3. Mi Air Purifier 3: Rs 9,965 (original price Rs 14,999)
Mi Air Purifier 3 is claimed to have a true HEPA filter with filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle size up to 0.1 microns. It comes with an OLED touch display that shows real time PM2.5 concentration, temperature and humidity, Wi-Fi connection and working mode.
4. Kent Aura Portable Room Air Purifier: Rs 5,999 (original price Rs 15,990)
The Kent Aura portable room air purifier comes with dust collection technology for trapping harmful pollutants from air. It also gets one touch child lock feature for safety purposes. It can be operated via touch panel and gets 1 year of warranty.
5. Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier: Rs 9,999 (original price Rs 11,995)
The Philips AC1215/20 air purifier comes with vitashield purification technology that senses air quality and removes 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. The company purifies a standard room in just 12 minutes with a CADR of 270 m3/hour. Recommended room area: 226-333 sq ft.