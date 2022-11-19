Explained: Why high-profile exits continue at Zomato?

High-profile exits continue at Zomato as Co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns (file photo)

Online food delivery platform Zomato has witnessed a series of high-profile exits with its Co-founder Mohit Gupta quitting his post on Friday. Gupta is the third high-profile exit from Zomato in recent days. Earlier this week, Rahul Ganjoo had ended his 5-year tenure as Head of New Initiatives. While Zomato`s Vice President for global growth Siddharth Jhawar announced his departure earlier this month.

The mass top-level exits come as Zomato continues to report heavy losses. The company had last week declared its earnings for the September quarter (FY 2022-23) when it narrowed its quarterly loss to Rs 250.8 crore from Rs 434.9 crore last year.

However, CEO Deepinder Goyal had noted that while Zomato’s food delivery business was growing and steadily moving towards profitability. He said that “there is room for the business to grow much faster than what it is currently trending at”. Earlier this week, Zomato said it will discontinue food delivery service through its app in the UAE on November 24.

Zomato's shares have also been under pressure on the exchanges. From a record high of Rs 161.90 in November last year, the stock has crashed by more than 58%. The company's share was listed for Rs 67.15 on the BSE on Friday.

About Mohit Gupta

Mohit Gupta, who had joined Zomato in 2018, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business. In a message sent to Zomato which was shared on the BSE by the company, Gupta said he is "deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me".

Zomato said Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations, while making the voluntary disclosure of his resignation.