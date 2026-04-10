Justice Yashwant Varma quits:Can judges avoid impeachment by resigning? What laws say? How can he be impeached? Explained

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from his office. What next? Can he escape impeachment now? What do the laws say? What is the process of impeachment? What does the Indian Constitution say about it? Explained here.

As Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has resigned from his office, the entire process of impeachment to remove him will automatically be discontinued. With this, comes to an end the entire process of impeachment that had stalled earlier this year due to the retirement of one of the members of the committee investigating him. After the two-member bench found him guilty of misconduct, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that either Justice Varma should resign or he may be removed from office by the due process of impeachment. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla set up a three-member inquiry panel in August 2025 under the Judges (Inquiry) Act to examine the allegations. The probe panel consisted of Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B. Vasudeva Acharya.

Wads of notes being burnt. (AI-generated image.)

High Court Judge Impeachment

Under Articles 124 and 217 of the Constitution, a judge can be removed for “proved misbehaviour” or “incapacity”. The process requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament. Under Article 218, an impeachment motion to remove a High Court judge may be moved to either house of the parliament. However, if the motion is introduced in the Lok Sabha, at least 100 members should give a signed notice to the speaker. If the motion is moved in the Rajya Sabha, at least 50 members should provide a signed notice to the chairman. The speaker or chairman may consult individuals and examine relevant material related to the notice. Based on this, he or she may decide to either admit the motion or refuse to admit it.

(Justice Yashwant Varme quits, impeachment process discontinues.) (AI-generated image.)

How is impeachment motion adopted?

If the motion is accepted, the Lok Sabha speaker or the Rajya Sabha chairman will constitute a three-member committee to investigate the complaint. The committee should be constituted of a Supreme Court judge, a chief justice of a high court, and a distinguished jurist. The committee will frame charges, and the investigation will be conducted based on these charges. A copy of the charges will be given to the judge, who can present a written defence. The motion can be adopted in each house by a majority of the total membership of that house and a majority of at least two-thirds of the members of that house present and voting. Once the motion is accepted in the house, it will be sent to the other house. After the impeachment motion is adopted by both houses of the parliament, it is sent to the president. The president issues an order for the removal of the judge.