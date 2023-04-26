Wrestlers' sexual harassment protest explained: What are claims against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, what has happened so far

Photo: File

Seven female wrestlers petitioned the top court to register a FIR against Brij Bhushan, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, for allegations of harassing them sexually. The top court did so and gave Delhi Police notice. India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia alleged that if the accusations made against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are found to be untrue, the wrestlers are willing to accept punishment.

Due to claims of sexual harassment made by female wrestlers, the wrestlers are calling for Brij Bhushan to be fired. The wrestling federation was hoping for the truth from the Supreme Court because no one is above the law. In the event that justice is served, Punia and the other wrestlers are ready to return.

Punia continued by claiming that more names will come forward if tests are carried out on Brij Bhushan Singh and that the victims are also being threatened and bribed.

"Why don't we have those sources? He says that he is innocent but the victims are being threatened and they are trying to bribe the victims, an innocent person does not resort to such activities. We are innocent people we train here and then we sit here the full day we are not going anywhere to convince someone." Here's what has unfolded so far.

What offences have the wrestlers charged Brij Bhushan with?

The wrestlers have accused the WFI Chief of sexual harassment and other allegations. The complainants cited events that occurred between 2012 and 2022, claiming some of them happened at Brij Bhushan's official MP's bungalow in New Delhi and during competitions both domestically and abroad.

On Tuesday, it was brought up in the Supreme Court that one of the victims is a minor. The wrestlers have also charged Brij Bhushan with criminally intimidating them in their police complaint.

What are the demands of protesting wrestlers?

Due to the fact that one of the complainants is a minor, the wrestlers are requesting that a FIR be filed against Brij Bhushan based on their police complaint and that he be detained in accordance with the POCSO Act. Additionally, they have requested that the WFI be disbanded and that he be fired as president.

What actions has the government already taken?

The government established an Oversight Committee in January to investigate the accusations against Brij Bhushan and oversee the day-to-day operations of the WFI in an effort to convince the wrestlers to end their protest. The six-person committee, led by boxing champion MC Mary Kom, had four weeks to produce its recommendations. But it didn't turn in its report until the first week of April. Since then, the committee has been dissolved.

Following the new demonstrations, the government ruled that the WFI elections, which were set to take place on May 7, were invalid. Additionally, it gave the IOA instructions to put together an ad hoc panel that would preside over the elections within 45 days and oversee the daily operations of the WFI until the newly elected officials took over.

What will happen next?

The case will be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, April 28. According to the wrestlers, they will keep protesting until their demands are satisfied.

