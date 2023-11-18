'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

In a surprising turn of events at Bingil Bay Beach in northeastern Australia, beachgoers were astounded to witness a southern cassowary, renowned as the world's most dangerous bird, emerging from the ocean waters on a calm coastal day.

The beachgoers, soaking up the sun and riding the waves, were treated to an unusual sight of the cassowary, an enormous, flightless bird that bears resemblance to an ostrich or emu. Standing tall and reaching heights comparable to humans, this remarkable creature belongs to the southern cassowary species, one of the three that still exist globally.

Typically found in the tropical rainforests of northeast Queensland, nearby islands, and Papua New Guinea, the southern cassowary is distinguished by its glossy black plumage, a brown "helmet" atop the head, and a dagger-shaped claw attached to the innermost toe on each foot. Weighing up to 165 pounds for females and 120 pounds for males, they hold the title of the heaviest bird in Australia.

What set this sighting apart was the bird's unusual behavior of swimming offshore. The news reached Nikita McDowell, the campground host at Bingil Bay, through a guest who observed the cassowary in the water, approximately 200 feet (650 meters) offshore.

Following advice from wildlife carers and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, McDowell kept a watchful eye on the bird until it was ready to move on. Despite the reputation of cassowaries as shy and elusive, this particular encounter showcased their adaptability, revealing their capability to swim proficiently.

While initial observers at the beach mistook the cassowary for a shark's dorsal fin or a turtle, a closer look revealed the iconic features of this fascinating bird. The Library of Congress, in its description of the "world's most dangerous bird," notes that despite their power, cassowaries are not overtly aggressive, and encounters with humans are rare. However, documented cases have shown that when provoked, cassowaries can be dangerous, even fatal.

The Department of Environment and Science in Australia received a report about the extraordinary sighting at Bingil Bay on October 31. The beach, situated in northeastern Australia, became an unexpected stage for the southern cassowary's aquatic display.

As Australia continues to charm the world with its wildlife wonders, this unique event stands as a testament to the captivating surprises that nature has in store. Beachgoers, initially perplexed by the mysterious sight in the water, were left in awe as the cassowary, known as "the most dangerous bird in the world," gracefully emerged from the ocean, adding another chapter to the country's rich tapestry of extraordinary wildlife encounters.