Headlines

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on hold, another machine from Indore to reach today

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

7 post workout foods for weight loss

7 benefits of fitkari

9 trending South crime thriller to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

Watch: Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Salman Khan plays cricket with Bigg Boss 17 contestants

The Railway Men review: Chilling rescue drama set amid Bhopal tragedy is one of 2023's best shows; Kay Kay, Babil shine

HomeExplainer

Explainer

'World's most dangerous bird' emerges from Australia's ocean: Here's all you need to know

In a surprising turn of events at Bingil Bay Beach in northeastern Australia, beachgoers were astounded to witness a southern cassowary, renowned as the world's most dangerous bird, emerging from the ocean waters on a calm coastal day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a spectacle that left beach enthusiasts in awe, Australia, known for its diverse wildlife, witnessed a remarkable event as the world's most dangerous bird made an unexpected appearance from the ocean waters on a serene coastal day.

The beachgoers, soaking up the sun and riding the waves, were treated to an unusual sight of the cassowary, an enormous, flightless bird that bears resemblance to an ostrich or emu. Standing tall and reaching heights comparable to humans, this remarkable creature belongs to the southern cassowary species, one of the three that still exist globally.

Typically found in the tropical rainforests of northeast Queensland, nearby islands, and Papua New Guinea, the southern cassowary is distinguished by its glossy black plumage, a brown "helmet" atop the head, and a dagger-shaped claw attached to the innermost toe on each foot. Weighing up to 165 pounds for females and 120 pounds for males, they hold the title of the heaviest bird in Australia.

What set this sighting apart was the bird's unusual behavior of swimming offshore. The news reached Nikita McDowell, the campground host at Bingil Bay, through a guest who observed the cassowary in the water, approximately 200 feet (650 meters) offshore.

Following advice from wildlife carers and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, McDowell kept a watchful eye on the bird until it was ready to move on. Despite the reputation of cassowaries as shy and elusive, this particular encounter showcased their adaptability, revealing their capability to swim proficiently.

While initial observers at the beach mistook the cassowary for a shark's dorsal fin or a turtle, a closer look revealed the iconic features of this fascinating bird. The Library of Congress, in its description of the "world's most dangerous bird," notes that despite their power, cassowaries are not overtly aggressive, and encounters with humans are rare. However, documented cases have shown that when provoked, cassowaries can be dangerous, even fatal.

The Department of Environment and Science in Australia received a report about the extraordinary sighting at Bingil Bay on October 31. The beach, situated in northeastern Australia, became an unexpected stage for the southern cassowary's aquatic display.

As Australia continues to charm the world with its wildlife wonders, this unique event stands as a testament to the captivating surprises that nature has in store. Beachgoers, initially perplexed by the mysterious sight in the water, were left in awe as the cassowary, known as "the most dangerous bird in the world," gracefully emerged from the ocean, adding another chapter to the country's rich tapestry of extraordinary wildlife encounters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Why was pitch for IND v NZ semi-final changed?

PM Modi terms deepfakes as one of 'biggest threats', cites his morphed Garba video

This actor turned producer with controversial flop, had to sell furniture to cover losses, marriage suffered, now he...

Draft UGC norms: One-year PG may be allowed for those with 4-year UG; PG students may change discipline, mode

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE