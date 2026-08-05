Will AI take your job? World Bank reveals which jobs will disappear, which will boom in India

Will Artificial Intelligence (AI) wipe out millions of jobs in India or create more opportunities? The World Bank's World Development Report 2026 says India could emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution. Explained.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to wipe out millions of jobs in the next few years across the world, how may it impact India? Will millions of people be rendered jobless as AI agents perform those jobs? Which kind of jobs will be wiped out? Will AI also create new jobs and generate more opportunities? What will be the cumulative impact on the job market in India?

World Development Report 2026

The World Bank has said in its latest report that if countries like India act in time and take bold decisions, AI will create more opportunities and help them do in decades what could not have been done in centuries. While in low- and middle-income countries, about 4.5% of the existing jobs are at risk of automation, in high-income countries about 14.2% of jobs are at risk of being taken over by AI tools. The same report predicts that the productivity of about 16.2% of jobs in the middle-income countries may be boosted significantly by using AI agents. AI agents can create more jobs than wipe them out in developing countries like India.

According to the World Development Report 2026, middle-income countries may adopt low-cost AI tools that suit local conditions to improve services in medical care, agriculture, education, judiciary and other fields and save billions of dollars. Indermit Gill, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank Group said, "AI has thrown developing economies a lifeline, and they should seize it." He added, "They do not need large models or big data centres to reap its benefits. By adapting small, low-cost AI tools to local conditions, they can bring better medical care, education, judicial services and agricultural extension within reach of millions."

AI jobs in India

AI experts believe that jobs with repetitive and structured tasks face the highest risk of being taken over by the tools, while the positions with analytical, technical, and creative expertise may grow in number. Similarly, more jobs will be created that require human intuition, empathy, and complex problem-solving skills; they may expand and increase their productivity and output using AI tools. The jobs that may grow include:

AI Business Consultants, AI Strategy Managers, and Data-Driven Marketing Managers

Microbiologists, family medicine physicians, clinical neuropsychologists, and interior designers.

Robotics technicians, skilled craftspeople, and technicians with "real-world grit" that can not be replicated by machines.

Caregivers and mental health counsellors, where empathy is needed most.

AI impact on jobs

However, routine administrative work, those related to structured data and clerical jobs, are at the highest level of risk, as their positions may be taken over by generative AI agents. These include:

Correspondence clerks, medical transcriptionists, and general office support. Jobs in finance and technology sectors that handle repetitive tasks.. Interpreters, translators, and judicial law clerks. Management specialists, financial quantitative analysts, and search marketing strategists.

World Bank AI report

Indermit Gill said in the World Development Report 2026, "AI is spreading faster and is more context-specific than earlier general-purpose technologies like electricity and the internet. World Development Report 2026 shows how developing countries are responding-and succeeding."

Experts believe that students in countries like India should develop technical AI literacy, human-centric soft skills, and a commitment to lifelong learning and keep a balance. They should learn:

ChatGPT, Google Analytics, Tableau, and CRM software like Salesforce and HubSpot.

Develop the ability to interpret predictive analytics.

They should be able to use AI-powered market insights.

Students and people should understand the ethical challenges of AI.

Gaurav Nayyar, Director of the World Development Report 2026 said, "AI presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to solve problems that have resisted solutions for generations." He added, "Developing countries that build the foundations now-power, connectivity, skills, and institutions-will be positioned to adopt and adapt AI for their people."