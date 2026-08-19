Honour, Misogyny, TikTok: From Sana Yousaf to Shamso Bibi, why Pakistan's women influencers are under attack

Women TikTok and social media influencers in Pakistan are under attack; they are being killed in the name of honour. From Shamso Bibi, Qadeer Baloch to Sana Yousaf, women are subjected to honour killings and misogyny. Details here.

Pakistani TikToker Shamso Bibi, with over 1.3 million followers, was shot at while she was travelling in a car with her siblings. An unknown caller asked the 28-year-old woman to come out of her home in Taxila, 33 kilometres away from the capital city of Islamabad. The motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire, killing her instantly. However, it was not an isolated incident. Women social media influencers are targets of fundamentalist forces who do not want them to express themselves on social media platforms.

Pakistan Honour Killings

There is no official data on the number of women influencers being killed in Pakistan. However, if media reports are to be believed, at least eight women social-media influencers were reportedly killed in Pakistan during 2025. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, at least 405 "honour killings" took place in the country in 2024.

(Women Influencers In Pakistan Under Attack. (AI-generated infographic))

If media reports are to be believed, about 700 women were killed in the first six months of 2025, and about a quarter of them were murdered in so-called honour killings. Besides, more than 600 women suffered sexual violence, more than 500 were kidnapped, and dozens were burnt or subjected to acid attacks.

Pakistan women influencers under threat

Women social media influencers are especially targeted, and it is not limited to physical violence and attacks. Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) found in its study that after the murder of Sana Yousuf, many users on social media platforms glorified the killing and called it an "inevitable consequence" of her being online. Some of the main reasons for the violence are as follows:

In the case of the killing of Sana Yousuf, the accused called her many times, and he was angry after she had refused to meet him. It is a clear case of male chauvinism and gender entitlement, as the accused could not accept rejection and took it as an insult.

Honour killings in Pakistan have their roots in the belief that women's behaviour impacts the status and honour of the family or the community, and they should not do anything that brings "dishonour" or "shame". Speaking publicly, talking or meeting with boys, not dressing "properly", making male friends, going out in the evening, posting videos or posts on social media platforms are not considered "honourable". Qadeer Baloch was allegedly killed by her own brother for being active online.

Misogyny is prevalent, and female influencers challenge this society by breaking the conventions that women should remain private, modest, and socially subordinate. They are subjected to violence, harassment, threats, and stalking by people who believe that women should not have independent audiences, incomes, opinions, or sexual self-expression.

The state fails to provide them with adequate protection. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, there were at least 405 honour killings, 4,175 rape cases, and 1,641 domestic murders in 2024. The actual number is much higher, as many women do not report such cases, fearing social stigma.

The fact remains that TikTok or any other social media platform does not harm women in any way; however, these platforms make them visible. The visibility makes the women influencers vulnerable, as it exposes them to followers, stalkers, toxic relatives and colleagues.