Wipro sacks 300 employees: What is moonlighting? Why are Indian companies against moonlighting?

Moonlighting has been a part of the headlines over the last few weeks, and the term was one of the key discussions among IT workers after Wipro fired 300 employees that were found moonlighting. As per the company, the employees were violating the privacy of the company and it also compromised the sensitive data of the firm. Wipro’s chairman clearly stated that the company won’t entertain employees with similar practices. But what is moonlighting? Read more to find out.

What is moonlighting?

Moonlighting is when a person takes on a side job in addition to their primary job to support their income. They may also refer to it informally as a side hustle or side gig. People may moonlight out of necessity when their primary job's pay is insufficient to support them or just because they want to increase their income. Working a side job is also referred to as moonlighting informally when it is done after regular working hours. A person might have more than one side job, and a side job can be a full-time position, a part-time contract, or freelance work.

Moonlighting has become a frequent practice among employees working for IT companies during the past two years. In Bengaluru, an IT worker was discovered balancing seven different jobs. Another incident involved a well-known IT business employee who refused to come back to work, forcing the employer to request a forensic investigation. An investigation revealed that he had been working for another organisation without leaving the previous one and had been emailing sensitive information.

Experts say it is one of the major causes of individuals' not wanting to get back to work. Although there are no laws that make it illegal for anyone to work side by side, it completely depends on the company if it allows its employees to simultaneously work with other companies.

Employees at Infosys have received a mail reminder that moonlighting or taking up multiple jobs is against the company's code of conduct. This comes after Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, publicly expressed his outrage over the practice, calling it "plain and simple cheating."