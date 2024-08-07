Twitter
Explainer

Wings of Refuge: Rafales escort Hasina to safety

She travelled on a Lockheed C-130J Hercules, call sign AJAX1431, from Dhaka to Hindon Air Base near Delhi, escorted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 02:51 PM IST

Wings of Refuge: Rafales escort Hasina to safety
In a show of international cooperation and diplomatic skill, Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was flown safely to India due to growing unrest in her country. She travelled on a Lockheed C-130J Hercules, call sign AJAX1431, from Dhaka to Hindon Air Base near Delhi, escorted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Recently, Bangladesh has seen intense student-led protests. These demonstrations, which initially began peacefully, turned violent at a later stage. To ensure the safety of important political figures, such as Sheikh Hasina, urgent measures were needed. As a well-known leader with a significant political background, Hasina faced increased danger, leading to a coordinated effort to evacuate her.

As AJAX1431 entered Indian airspace, it was joined by two Dassault Rafale jets from the 101 Squadron, stationed at Hashimara Air Base. These advanced jets, known for their impressive capabilities, were assigned to ensure the safety of the Bangladeshi aircraft on its way to Delhi.

The 101 Squadron, recognized for its operational skill and strategic significance, quickly organized to provide the necessary escort. The Rafales flew in close formation with AJAX1431, showing a strong commitment to regional stability and the safety of diplomatic missions.

The flight of AJAX1431 ended smoothly, with a safe landing at Hindon Air Base. The Rafale jets that escorted the flight acted as a deterrent to any potential threats and showcased the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh. This mission emphasised the importance of working together during tough times and demonstrated the IAF’s preparedness in assisting and protecting neighbouring countries.

Sources revealed that, during Hasina’s flight, the IAF and Army chiefs, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and General Upendra Dwivedi, were closely monitoring the situation. Later, a high-level meeting took place with intelligence agency chiefs, General Dwivedi and Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff Lt-Gen. Johnson Philip Mathew.

When Hasina’s flight landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials welcomed her. Around 9 am (IST) on Tuesday, a C-130J transport plane from the Bangladesh Air Force departed from the Hindon Air Force base. Sources mentioned that the Indian security agencies were keeping a close watch on it. The plane, carrying seven military personnel, was headed back to its base in Bangladesh.

The Lockheed C-130J Hercules

This four-engine turboprop military transport plane is mainly used for such missions as tactical airlift and search-and-rescue operations. The C-130J Hercules is an upgraded version of the classic C-130 Hercules, known for its reliability. It features a new engine and advanced systems. Recently, the Bangladesh Air Force upgraded its fleet of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after acquiring them from the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

