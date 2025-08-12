Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?

Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price

Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'

Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...

Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?

After Donald Trump convinced Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to sign a peace agreement, he is optimistic of striking a deal between Ukraine and Russia. However, neither Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor Vladimir Putin wants a ceasefire for now. What next?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House. (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Will US President Donald Trump convince his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to join Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks in Alaska? Zelenskyy, who flatly refused to discuss giving away any territory to Moscow, had said earlier he was ready to meet the Russian president. Trump announced that he would first meet Putin and then arrange a meeting between the presidents of the two warring nations. After he arranged a meeting between Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the White House, Trump was optimistic of striking a deal between Ukraine and Russia. But it is quite difficult. 

Will Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks?


If reports are to be believed, neither Vladimir Putin nor Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to hold talks. While the Russian president has refused to meet Zelensky under the current situation, his Ukrainian counterpart has also rejected any peace agreements that would involve Ukraine ceding territory to Russia. This is contrary to Trump's peace plan that is based on a swap of territories between the warring countries. 

Is EU main stumbling block in Russia-Ukraine talks?

Analysts believe the main stumbling block in any possible ceasefire is the approach adopted by the members of the European Union. The 27-member bloc wants the war to continue so that Russia can bleed to death. It has pledged to provide Ukraine with arms and financial support to keep on fighting Moscow. On the other hand, Donald Trump wants to bring Russia on his side so that China, the main US adversary, could be isolated completely. The US president has put pressure on Ukraine to cede at least a few territories to Russia to end the war. 

Will Putin agree to ceasefire?

Another stumbling block in the ceasefire is Putin's reluctance to accept a ceasefire as the Russian Army is advancing, though slowly. Putin wants to keep on fighting so that Russia has complete control of the four regions—Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Luhansk. Though major chunks of these areas are under the control of the Russian Army, Ukrainian forces are still fighting in isolated pockets, challenging the Russian Army. 

If the Trump-Putin talks go on smoothly and the US president succeeds in convincing Putin to halt the war, even temporarily, he may ask Zelenskyy to come to Alaska. Earlier, the EU and NATO asked the Ukrainian president to join a virtual meeting before the Alaska talks. Zelenskyy is most likely to make a decision based on the outcome of the talks; however, he has made it clear that he will cede any part to Russia. He may turn down Trump's invitation. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 5000
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UP
'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup
BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cu
Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
Horrifying video of shopkeeper beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE