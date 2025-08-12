Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?

After Donald Trump convinced Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to sign a peace agreement, he is optimistic of striking a deal between Ukraine and Russia. However, neither Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor Vladimir Putin wants a ceasefire for now. What next?

Will US President Donald Trump convince his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to join Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks in Alaska? Zelenskyy, who flatly refused to discuss giving away any territory to Moscow, had said earlier he was ready to meet the Russian president. Trump announced that he would first meet Putin and then arrange a meeting between the presidents of the two warring nations. After he arranged a meeting between Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the White House, Trump was optimistic of striking a deal between Ukraine and Russia. But it is quite difficult.

Will Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks?



If reports are to be believed, neither Vladimir Putin nor Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to hold talks. While the Russian president has refused to meet Zelensky under the current situation, his Ukrainian counterpart has also rejected any peace agreements that would involve Ukraine ceding territory to Russia. This is contrary to Trump's peace plan that is based on a swap of territories between the warring countries.

Is EU main stumbling block in Russia-Ukraine talks?

Analysts believe the main stumbling block in any possible ceasefire is the approach adopted by the members of the European Union. The 27-member bloc wants the war to continue so that Russia can bleed to death. It has pledged to provide Ukraine with arms and financial support to keep on fighting Moscow. On the other hand, Donald Trump wants to bring Russia on his side so that China, the main US adversary, could be isolated completely. The US president has put pressure on Ukraine to cede at least a few territories to Russia to end the war.

Will Putin agree to ceasefire?

Another stumbling block in the ceasefire is Putin's reluctance to accept a ceasefire as the Russian Army is advancing, though slowly. Putin wants to keep on fighting so that Russia has complete control of the four regions—Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Luhansk. Though major chunks of these areas are under the control of the Russian Army, Ukrainian forces are still fighting in isolated pockets, challenging the Russian Army.

If the Trump-Putin talks go on smoothly and the US president succeeds in convincing Putin to halt the war, even temporarily, he may ask Zelenskyy to come to Alaska. Earlier, the EU and NATO asked the Ukrainian president to join a virtual meeting before the Alaska talks. Zelenskyy is most likely to make a decision based on the outcome of the talks; however, he has made it clear that he will cede any part to Russia. He may turn down Trump's invitation.