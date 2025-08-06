Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Meet woman, an Indian, who joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella on Fortune’s 100 most influential business leaders' list, she is...

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'

Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments

US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics

Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Will India continue to buy crude oil from Russia? Will it succumb to the pressure of Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose an unspecified penalty for doing business with Moscow?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...
Donald Trump, President, US (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Will India continue to buy crude oil from Russia? Will it succumb to the pressure of Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose an unspecified penalty for doing business with Moscow? After an initial pause, New Delhi expressed its defiance by reminding Washington that it had imported from Russia more than before and bought uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove the point deeper by emphasizing indigenous or "swadeshi" products and indicated that steps would be taken to make exports more competitive. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Now, whatever we buy, there should be only one scale: we will buy those things which have been made by the sweat of an Indian."

Will Donald Trump put more pressure?

However, the US has hinted at a tougher approach and punish those who continue to buy Russian oil and gas. Though Donald Trump has said that he has not specified the quantum of penalty, top officials have indicated a 100% penalty on goods imported from India. Republican Senator Graham Lindsay and Democrat Richard Blumenthal made things more complicated by moving a bipartisan bill in the Senate, calling for a 500% tariff on goods purchased from those countries that continue to buy crude oil, gas, petroleum products and uranium from Russia. 

Will Indian refineries buy more Russian oil?

Though state-owned refineries have suspended Russian oil purchases amid the tariff threats and narrowing price discounts, many believe it is a temporary phase and no policy decision has been taken. Analysts believe the government's policy related to importing Russian oil has not been changed, as the government has “not given any direction to oil companies” to cease buying oil from Russia. It is interesting to note that Indian oil refineries are operating in full compliance with international norms. Russian oil had never been directly sanctioned by the US or the EU. It was subjected to a price cap of $60 per barrel,  designed to limit revenue while ensuring global supplies continue.

Analysts believe that Donald Trump is indulging in rhetoric because it is established that if India had not bought discounted Russian crude, the global crude price could have been more than $137 per barrel by March 2022. The price could have surged because the OPEC+ countries slashed their combined production by 5.8 million barrels per day. Most of the countries would be happy if New Delhi continues to buy Russian oil so that the international crude oil market remains stable. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
VedicDerm-An Innovative Wellness Startup Offering Scientific Solutions for Psoriasis Via Nonsteroidal Pathways to Reduce Inflammatory Activities Up to 99%
New Delhi, India, August 4, 2025: Not just any Ayurvedic brand, but the new-age
Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'
Ex-Google executive issues BIG warning on AI: 'Unless you are...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE