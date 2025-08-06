Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH
EXPLAINER
Will India continue to buy crude oil from Russia? Will it succumb to the pressure of Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose an unspecified penalty for doing business with Moscow?
Will India continue to buy crude oil from Russia? Will it succumb to the pressure of Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose an unspecified penalty for doing business with Moscow? After an initial pause, New Delhi expressed its defiance by reminding Washington that it had imported from Russia more than before and bought uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove the point deeper by emphasizing indigenous or "swadeshi" products and indicated that steps would be taken to make exports more competitive. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Now, whatever we buy, there should be only one scale: we will buy those things which have been made by the sweat of an Indian."
However, the US has hinted at a tougher approach and punish those who continue to buy Russian oil and gas. Though Donald Trump has said that he has not specified the quantum of penalty, top officials have indicated a 100% penalty on goods imported from India. Republican Senator Graham Lindsay and Democrat Richard Blumenthal made things more complicated by moving a bipartisan bill in the Senate, calling for a 500% tariff on goods purchased from those countries that continue to buy crude oil, gas, petroleum products and uranium from Russia.
Though state-owned refineries have suspended Russian oil purchases amid the tariff threats and narrowing price discounts, many believe it is a temporary phase and no policy decision has been taken. Analysts believe the government's policy related to importing Russian oil has not been changed, as the government has “not given any direction to oil companies” to cease buying oil from Russia. It is interesting to note that Indian oil refineries are operating in full compliance with international norms. Russian oil had never been directly sanctioned by the US or the EU. It was subjected to a price cap of $60 per barrel, designed to limit revenue while ensuring global supplies continue.
Analysts believe that Donald Trump is indulging in rhetoric because it is established that if India had not bought discounted Russian crude, the global crude price could have been more than $137 per barrel by March 2022. The price could have surged because the OPEC+ countries slashed their combined production by 5.8 million barrels per day. Most of the countries would be happy if New Delhi continues to buy Russian oil so that the international crude oil market remains stable.