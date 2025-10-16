Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?

US may impose up to 500% tariffs on China over rare earth limits and Russian oil, risking global trade turmoil. All eyes are set on the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting at the APEC summit.

Peeved at China's refusal to give unlimited access to rare earth elements, the US is gearing up to punish Beijing by slapping it with as high as 500 per cent tariffs. The back-channel talks between the two countries are going on, Donald Trump is most likely to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum meeting in South Korea on October 31. However, Washington is also preparing to arm itself with additional and brutal tariffs to teach China a lesson. Cutting across party lines, 85 US senators may bring the proposal to allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China for purchasing Russian oil.

500% US tariffs on China?

Talking about the plan to punish China, US Treasury Secretary Bessent said Wednesday, "85 US senators are willing to give President Trump the authority to put up to 500% tariffs on China for the purchase of Russian oil." If implemented, these US tariffs may bring an unprecedented storm in global trade, disrupt the international supply chain like never before, and put the international crude prices on fire. China may retaliate, and the entire global trade may collapse, hurting the US in unprecedented ways.

(China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil.)

Russian oil sanctions

If it happens, this may be a tactical shift in the US policy. Earlier, the Donald Trump administration imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil, but refused to do the same to China. It argued that while China was buying Russian oil for its domestic consumption, India indulged in profiteering. Bessant also said that the US would impose the secondary tariffs on China only after the European Union member states do the same. However, he told journalists Wednesday, "It is the purchase of Russian oil by China that fuels the Russian war machines. China buys 60%, six zero percent, of Russian energy. They buy 90% of Iranian energy."

(China is the biggest producer of rare earth minerals.)

US-China trade war

Coming to the core issue, Bessant said that the high US tariffs on Chinese goods could be delayed if Beijing postpones its plan to tighten limits on critical rare earth exports. Referring to the ongoing talks between the world's biggest trading partners, he said, "Is it possible that we could go to a longer roll in return? Perhaps. But all that’s going to be negotiated in the coming weeks." He went to the extent of making it a "China versus the world" contest and indicated at wooing India, upon which the US had imposed cumulative tariffs of 50 per cent. He said, "This is China versus the world. They have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world."