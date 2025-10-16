FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?

AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'

October School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain CLOSED for 5 days in Delhi-NCR, check state-wise list for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2025: Know key differences between green crackers and traditional crackers

Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'

Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to repl

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE...

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?

US may impose up to 500% tariffs on China over rare earth limits and Russian oil, risking global trade turmoil. All eyes are set on the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting at the APEC summit.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?
US President Donald Trump is most likely to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Peeved at China's refusal to give unlimited access to rare earth elements, the US is gearing up to punish Beijing by slapping it with as high as 500 per cent tariffs. The back-channel talks between the two countries are going on, Donald Trump is most likely to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum meeting in South Korea on October 31. However, Washington is also preparing to arm itself with additional and brutal tariffs to teach China a lesson. Cutting across party lines, 85 US senators may bring the proposal to allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China for purchasing Russian oil. 

500% US tariffs on China?

Talking about the plan to punish China, US Treasury Secretary Bessent said Wednesday, "85 US senators are willing to give President Trump the authority to put up to 500% tariffs on China for the purchase of Russian oil." If implemented, these US tariffs may bring an unprecedented storm in global trade, disrupt the international supply chain like never before, and put the international crude prices on fire. China may retaliate, and the entire global trade may collapse, hurting the US in unprecedented ways. 

(China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil.)

Russian oil sanctions

If it happens, this may be a tactical shift in the US policy. Earlier, the Donald Trump administration imposed an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil, but refused to do the same to China. It argued that while China was buying Russian oil for its domestic consumption, India indulged in profiteering. Bessant also said that the US would impose the secondary tariffs on China only after the European Union member states do the same. However, he told journalists Wednesday, "It is the purchase of Russian oil by China that fuels the Russian war machines. China buys 60%, six zero percent, of Russian energy. They buy 90% of Iranian energy."  

(China is the biggest producer of rare earth minerals.)

US-China trade war

Coming to the core issue, Bessant said that the high US tariffs on Chinese goods could be delayed if Beijing postpones its plan to tighten limits on critical rare earth exports. Referring to the ongoing talks between the world's biggest trading partners, he said, "Is it possible that we could go to a longer roll in return? Perhaps. But all that’s going to be negotiated in the coming weeks." He went to the extent of making it a "China versus the world" contest and indicated at wooing India, upon which the US had imposed cumulative tariffs of 50 per cent. He said, "This is China versus the world. They have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-India trade deal soon? India lifts ban on postal services to US, introduces...
US-India trade deal soon? India lifts ban on postal services to US
New Study Finds That Combining Treatments Works Better Than Using Minoxidil Alone
Combination Therapy Outperforms Minoxidil for Hair Growth
Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it
Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen oldest, deadliest game...'
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen old
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE