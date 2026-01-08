FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will US seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela be flashpoint amid rising tensions with Moscow?

US forces seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela after a lengthy Atlantic pursuit, provoking Moscow’s condemnation and raising U.S.–Russia tensions.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

Will US seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela be flashpoint amid rising tensions with Moscow?
The US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker. (Representative Image)
Will the capture of an oil tanker sailing under the Russian flag in the Arctic Ocean become a flashpoint for the US-Russia ties? In an attempt to push the aggressive approach of President Donald Trump in controlling the oil flow and bringing the socialist government to its knees, Washington captured two Venezuela-linked oil tankers off the northeast coast of South America. One of the captured tankers, Marinera, was sailing under the Russian flag. It may trigger a war of words between the two countries as a Russian submarine and vessels were sailing nearby. The seizure, taking place a few days after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, risks more confrontation with Russia, which has condemned U.S. action.

US-Russia Relations

After conducting the military action in Venezuela, killing about 100 people, the US is escalating its blockade of vessels that are under sanctions and ferrying oil from the South American country, a member of the oil producers group, OPEC. The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. military special forces, bearing a judicial seizure warrant, intercepted the Marinera crude oil tanker on Wednesday after a week-long chase across the Arctic Ocean. 

(Friends and foes alike have slammed the US for military action in Venezuela.)

Confirming the seizure, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News, "It was a fake Russian oil tanker." He added, "They basically tried to pretend to be a Russian oil tanker in an effort to avoid the sanctions regime." The US Coast Guard also intercepted a tanker carrying Venezuelan oil near the northeast coast of South America. According to records of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, the tanker was fully loaded. However, Marinera, formerly known as the Bella-1, was empty of oil. Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff, said in a statement, "The only maritime energy transport allowed will be that consistent with American law and national security."

In what may be called a brazen attempt to impose his politics on the country of his choice, Donald Trump said that Venezuela would supply the US with 30-50 million barrels of crude oil at market prices and from the proceeds it would buy only US products, including farm commodities and medicine. However, Maduro's socialist party continues to be in power with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez at the helm of affairs. Trying a tight-rope walk, she condemned Maduro's "kidnapping" and started cooperation with the U.S. under explicit threats of a worse fate. 

(US eyes Venezuelan crude oil)

US–Russia tensions oil tanker

Talking to the Fox News, Vance said, "We control the energy resources, and we tell the regime, you're allowed to sell the oil so long as you serve America's national interest; you're not allowed to sell it if you can't serve America's national interest." In what may be called a ray of hope, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday that the US is "selectively rolling back sanctions" to allow the planned bilateral trade. 

Venezuelan oil sanctions

Indicating her intention of burying the hatchet, Rodriguez said, "Venezuela is open to energy relations where all parties benefit."  State-controlled PDVSA confirmed it was in negotiations with the U.S. on Wednesday and said terms on the table are based on "strictly commercial transactions under terms that are legal, transparent, and beneficial for both parties."

Trump's military action in Venezuela has upset many countries in the world. China, Russia, leftist allies of Venezuela, and many more countries have condemned the U.S. attack to capture Maduro. Besides, Washington's allies are also deeply uneasy. They are not happy at the extraordinary precedent of seizing a foreign head of state, with Trump threatening more action, from Mexico to Greenland, to further U.S. interests.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
