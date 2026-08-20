Will US impose sanctions on RSS? Religious freedom body opposes Mohan Bhagwat's visit

USCIRF stated that the US government should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found guilty of violating religious freedoms.

Will President Donald Trump impose sanctions on the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)? Why are some organisations and people opposed to Hindutva outfit chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York visit, after NDP MPs Jenny Kwan and Heather McPherson urged Canadian PM Mark Carney to stop him from entering the country? The controversy erupted ahead of the RSS chief's visit to the US and its neighbouring country, Canada. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom urged the Trump Administration to impose sanctions on the RSS rather than honour it with "high-level meetings".

The RSS chief's visit to the US is scheduled at a time when the white supremacist elements in the US have dominated the body politic with the rise of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) and the election of Donald Trump to the highest office. The MAGA elements are the most vocal and loyal supporters of President Trump. They played an important role in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after Trump rejected the 2020 US presidential election and called on his supporters to capture the Capitol. Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the election, but then incumbent President Trump rejected the results.

In a statement released on X, members of the USCIRF stated that the US government should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found guilty of violating religious freedoms.

“India’s PM Modi is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an Indian umbrella organization whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities, incl. Christians & Muslims. Now the RSS leader, Mohan Bhagwat, plans to visit the US,” said Asif Mahmood, the chair of USCIRF, which is an agency of the American legislative branch created in 1998. Its members are appointed by the President and top lawmakers although the organisation states that it functions independently of the US government.

“RSS leaders, even when affiliated with the Indian government, should not be honored with high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies. Instead, the USG should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found responsible for FoRB (Freedom of Religious Belief) violations,” added USCIRF member Gene Mills.

Earlier this year, the agency provoked debate by proposing targeted sanctions against India's external intelligence service and the RSS. It further recommended that the US government condition security assistance and bilateral trade policy toward India on religious freedom and that India be designated as a “country of particular concern.”

It must be clarified that these recommendations carry no binding authority for the United States government and have thus far exerted no substantial influence on bilateral relations.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued an official response to USCIRF’s latest remarks, but it has strongly rejected the commission’s findings in the past.

“The USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom,” India’s foreign ministry stated in 2025 in response to the agency’s annual report for that year.

“India is home to 1.4 billion people who are adherents to all religions known to mankind. However, we have no expectation that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India’s pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities. Such efforts to undermine India’s standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed. In fact, it is the USCIRF that should be designated as an entity of concern,” the Ministry of External Affairs said last year.