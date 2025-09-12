Will Sushila Karki be able to put Nepal back on track? How can she save country from regressive elements? How may it impact India?

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been given the most difficult crown of thorns at the most difficult time for Nepal. Will she be able to put the Himalayan nation back on track and save the country from regressive elements? Details here.

What does the selection of Sushila Karki as the Interim Prime Minister of Nepal mean for the future of the country? How may it impact the interests of India and influence diplomacy in the Himalayan nation? First, the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would be the interim prime minister for the transition period. Her main responsibility will be to hold free and fair general elections. However, her immediate task is to cool down the temper of the agitated masses, who are still boiling with anger and holding sporadic demonstrations across the country, though peacefully and at a lower level than before.

The Gen Z, who manifested their disappointment and frustration over corruption, lack of governance, unemployment, and lack of economic development, were soon pushed aside. The uprising was soon hijacked by those regressive elements, who want to push the country backwards. It will be the biggest challenge for Sushila Karki to control these elements. Some of them aspire to restore the monarchy.

Will army chief cooperate with Sushila Karki?

Some of them aspire to restore the monarchy. Analysts believe Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel is pro-monarchy and sympathetic to deposed king Gyanendra Shah. He himself made his choices clear when he held his first press conference in the recent crisis, with the picture of the former king Prithvi Raj Shah in the background. It is also interesting to note that the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli reportedly quit under pressure from the army chief. Analysts have pointed out that it is the first time in Nepal that an incumbent prime minister was forced to quit under the command of the army.

(General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Staff, Nepal Army)

How will Karki meet people's expectations?

Secondly, how will Sushila Karki strike a balance between the various leftist parties on one hand and the anti-left forces like the Nepali Congress on the other? The former chief justice has been non-political personally, in spite of the fact that her husband was an active member of the Nepali Congress in his youth days. She will also be tasked with winning the confidence of the people, who are frustrated and disappointed with the system. Being an interim prime minister, Karki will not be able to take executive decisions with far-reaching consequences to soothe the frayed sentiments of the masses.Yet people will pin their hope on her and expect her to deliver.

Sushila Karki praises Narendra Modi

If media reports are to be believed, some people in Nepal think that India is pulling the strings from behind. They think that the decision to make Sushila Karki the interim prime minister was taken under the pressure from India. Earlier, Sushila Karki made her inclinations clear by openly praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to a television journalist, she said, "I salute Modi ji, I have a good opinion of Modi ji." In yet another interview, she praised India for helping Nepal at a time of need. She said, "India has always helped Nepal. We are very close." Playing down differences with India, Sushila Karki said, "When utensils are kept together, they make noise; such things happen."

KP Sharma Oli blames India

Deposed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has indirectly blamed India for his ouster. Oli reportedly resigned under pressure from the Nepal Army after 19 people were killed in the crackdown on the nationwide protest against the suspension of 26 social media platforms. However, he chose to rake up nationalism and put the blame on India without naming it. In a statement issued from the Shivpuri barracks of the Nepal Army, he said that he would have remained in power had he not raised the border dispute of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura. Nepal claims these to be a disputed territory with India.

(Lipulekh pass at the India-China-Nepal trijunction in the Himalayas.)

KP Sharma Oli rakes up anti-India rant



Raising the anti-India rant, the former prime minister of Nepal claimed that he lost power because he had "opposed the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya." Oli said, "I insisted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal. I maintained that Lord Shri Ram was born in Nepal, not India, as the scriptures say." He added, "Had I compromised on these stands, I could have chosen many easier paths and reaped many benefits." The moot question is: How will Sushila Karki convince her countrymen and keep the anti-India sentiments at bay? How will she prevent damage to Indian interests at a time when the situation is most challenging?