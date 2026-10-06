Explained: Will PM Modi sacrifice CEC Gyanesh Kumar to win 2027 UP Assembly Elections?

Will CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign soon? Will PM Modi or the RSS chief drop hints suggesting the CEC quit lest anti-BJP sentiments damage BJP's chances of winning the 2027 UP Assembly Elections? Explained here.

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacrifice Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to win the 2027 UP Assembly Election? Will the Union government nudge the CEC to resign in a few days or weeks so that the anti-BJP sentiment does not cross the limit? Will the bureaucrat, considered a close confidante of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, quit soon? The protests held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park and New Delhi's Jantar Mantar have already upset the ruling BJP. The Rahul Gandhi-led demonstration by the opposition coalition of INDIA on Tuesday has further upped the ante. All these protests have one thing in common- CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign. The LoP said, "Gyanesh! It's done, bro." Actually, he repeated the slogan raised at Shivaji Park and Jantar Mantar. Will Gyanesh Kumar listen to them? Or, to be more accurate, will PM Modi read the writing on the wall and ask the CEC to oblige?

Will PM Modi crack the whip?

PM Modi is not known for succumbing to political pressure or bowing to public anger. Accepting farmers' demand to scrap the three farm laws or the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are exceptions, not the regular features of the leader, who did not listen to then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the Gujarat riots, in which more than 2,000 people were killed. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh summed up the Modi government's nature on June 24, 2015, when he said, "Nahi, nahi, iss per mantriyon ke tyagpatra nahi hote bhaiya, yeh UPA ki nahi, NDA ki Sarkar hai." It can be translated as, "No, no, ministers do not resign on this issue, brother. It's not UPA government, its NDA government."

The uncomfortable situation rose a few months ahead of the UP polls, which may set the tone for the 2029 General Elections and decide the future of the BJP and the country. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party emerged as the biggest party in Uttar Pradesh in General Elections 2024 with 37 Lok Sabha seats, while the saffron party finished second with 33. The election results set alarm bells ringing for the Hindutva party. BJP's UP poster boy, Yogi Adityanath, has been the Chief Minister of the state since March 19, 2017. Naturally, anti-incumbency will soar now, making it difficult for the saffron government.

CEC resignation demand

The demonstrations in Delhi and Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, have not only spilt the anti-BJP sentiments onto the streets, but they have also exposed the social fault lines and excesses of Delhi Police. The police force that became notorious after the 2020 Delhi riots is now targeting the urban, middle-class, mostly forward-caste people- the core voters of the ruling BJP. These protesters have accused the Delhi Police personnel of committing excesses, including physical and sexual assaults.

The situation came to such a pass that three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during the October 3 protest. The women went to Jantar Mantar to cover the protest against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Delhi Police confirmed that it had received the complaints and forwarded them to the crime branch for further inquiry.

Jantar Mantar protest

One of these officers, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, was promoted to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. After much hullabaloo, Delhi Police said that the concerned officer "of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded."

The Delhi Police was also accused of using disproportionate force during the protest demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. It was alleged that the police personnel used water cannons and pellet guns, beat the protesters with spiked sticks, and sexually assaulted women protesters on earlier occasions. It was also alleged that they hired goons to thrash the demonstrators. It came under severe criticism from the Supreme Court.

Will CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign?

A fresh round of protests was added to the already increasing demonstrations against Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday when the INDIA bloc leaders marched to the Election Commission headquarters. As Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined them, it turned more serious. BJP's position can be understood by the fact that its spokespersons hit back at the Congress and accused it of shielding "fake" voters. The situation may further deteriorate, and the tension may escalate to an unimaginable level. Will PM Modi and the RSS allow it to happen, or will they drop hints, suggesting Gyanesh Kumar quit?