Will Pakistan-US ties Sour as Donald Trump pushes to retake Bagram air base in Afghanistan?

Donald Trump’s push to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base has sparked tensions with Kabul, which firmly rejected the idea. The move also threatens Pakistan-US ties, despite recent bonhomie during Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif’s White House visits.

Will the Pakistan-US bonhomie end soon? The world was shocked when President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in the White House a few weeks back. Munir became the first army chief to be invited to a lunch by an incumbent US president in June. Trump met the army chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the White House in September when the two had gone to New York to attend the 80th UNGA meeting. Trump also asked US companies to invest in the exploration and extraction of crude oil in the South Asian country. However, all these things may disappear in thin air soon.

Will Donald Trump retake Bagram air base?

Pakistan joined hands with China, Russia and Afghanistan to oppose any US move to recapture the Bagram air base. Constructed by the erstwhile USSR, the air base has special geostrategic significance for being situated at a distance of an hour's flight from China. Trump made his intention clear on Saturday when he said that "we're talking now to Afghanistan" about the possibility. He said, "We won’t talk about that. We want it back, and we want it back right away. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do."

Afghanistan snubs Trump

However, Afghanistan rejected his overture and clarified that the air base will not be handed over to Washington. Immediately after Trump's statement, Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, condemned Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base. Earlier, the chief of staff at the Afghan Defence Ministry, Fasihuddin Fitrat, said, "Ceding even an inch of our soil to anyone is out of the question and impossible."

During his state visit to the UK, the US president hinted at retaking the Bagram air base by providing financial assistance to Kabul. He suggested that the Taliban was struggling with an economic crisis, international legitimacy, internal rifts and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, could allow the US military to return. Trump said, "We're trying to get it back because they need things from us.”

Bagram Air Base was originally built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. When the USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to support the country's communist regime, Bagram became its primary military hub, serving as the central base for its operations during the decade-long occupation.