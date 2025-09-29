Will Pakistan-US ties Sour as Donald Trump pushes to retake Bagram air base in Afghanistan?

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?
School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals
How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine
'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces
Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across Indian cinema
Ranbir Kapoor to follow grandfather Raj Kapoor's footsteps? Ramayana actor to turn director, reveals he has 'even started...'
'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest
Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'
Intelligent compliance architecture in the context of international trade operations through AI-propelled SAP GTS leadership by Rajasekhar Talla
Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here
EXPLAINER
Donald Trump’s push to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base has sparked tensions with Kabul, which firmly rejected the idea. The move also threatens Pakistan-US ties, despite recent bonhomie during Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif’s White House visits.
Will the Pakistan-US bonhomie end soon? The world was shocked when President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in the White House a few weeks back. Munir became the first army chief to be invited to a lunch by an incumbent US president in June. Trump met the army chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the White House in September when the two had gone to New York to attend the 80th UNGA meeting. Trump also asked US companies to invest in the exploration and extraction of crude oil in the South Asian country. However, all these things may disappear in thin air soon.
Pakistan joined hands with China, Russia and Afghanistan to oppose any US move to recapture the Bagram air base. Constructed by the erstwhile USSR, the air base has special geostrategic significance for being situated at a distance of an hour's flight from China. Trump made his intention clear on Saturday when he said that "we're talking now to Afghanistan" about the possibility. He said, "We won’t talk about that. We want it back, and we want it back right away. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do."
However, Afghanistan rejected his overture and clarified that the air base will not be handed over to Washington. Immediately after Trump's statement, Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, condemned Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base. Earlier, the chief of staff at the Afghan Defence Ministry, Fasihuddin Fitrat, said, "Ceding even an inch of our soil to anyone is out of the question and impossible."
During his state visit to the UK, the US president hinted at retaking the Bagram air base by providing financial assistance to Kabul. He suggested that the Taliban was struggling with an economic crisis, international legitimacy, internal rifts and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, could allow the US military to return. Trump said, "We're trying to get it back because they need things from us.”
Bagram Air Base was originally built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. When the USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to support the country's communist regime, Bagram became its primary military hub, serving as the central base for its operations during the decade-long occupation.