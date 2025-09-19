Will Pakistan give nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia under defence pact? What will Israel do? Will it bomb nuclear facilities, stockpiles?

What will Israel do now? Can it bomb Pakistan's nuclear facilities as it did with Iran a few weeks back? Can Tel Aviv send commandoes to confiscate the nuclear weapons of Pakistan? The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact is set to change the geopolitics of the Middle East. Detail here.

Will Islamabad give nuclear weapons to Riyadh under the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact? How will Israel and its close ally, the US, react to it? Will the Jewish state bomb the nuclear facilities of Pakistan or the nuclear stockpiles of the Saudi Kingdom? Though the defence agreement between the two Islamic nations seems normal, it may have far-reaching consequences and may change the geopolitics of the Middle East and the world. Tel Aviv will never allow nuclear capabilities in the hands of a Middle Eastern Muslim country with which it has no diplomatic relations.

What did Pakistan's defence minister say?

Making it clear that Pakistan has taken Saudi Arabia under its nuclear umbrella, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif said Friday that if needed, nuclear weapons would be made available to Riyadh. Talking to Geo TV, he said, "Let me make one point clear about Pakistan’s nuclear capability: that capability was established long ago when we conducted tests. Since then, we have forces trained for the battlefield." When asked if "the deterrence that Pakistan gets from nuclear weapons" will be made available to Saudi Arabia, he said, "What we have, and the capabilities we possess, will be made available to (Saudi Arabia) according to this agreement."

Did Saudi Arabia finance Pakistan's nuclear programme?

If media reports are to be believed, Saudi Arabia has long been linked to Pakistan's nuclear programme. Earlier, retired Pakistani Brigadier General Feroz Hassan Khan said Riyadh provided "generous financial support to Pakistan that enabled the nuclear programme to continue, especially when the country was under sanctions." Then US President Bill Clinton imposed sanctions on both Pakistan and India in the wake of the second nuclear test of India in 1998. Pakistan tested its nuclear bomb within days.

Pakistan conducted its first nuclear test, codenamed 'Chagai-I,' on May 28, 1998, in the Chagai District of Balochistan. It consisted of five simultaneous underground explosions. Pakistan conducted a sixth, single-device test, Chagai-II, on May 30, 1998, in the Kharan Desert.

What will Israel do?

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact was signed days after Israel bombed the Hamas office in the Qatari capital of Doha. The defence agreement will certainly upset Tel Aviv. It can never tolerate the presence of nuclear weapons in the hands of a Muslim country in its vicinity. Saudi Arabia rejects the very existence of the Jewish state; it does not recognize Israel and has no diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

What will Israel do now? Can it bomb Pakistan's nuclear facilities as it did with Iran a few weeks back? Can Tel Aviv send commandoes to confiscate the nuclear weapons of Pakistan? If media reports are to be believed, way back in the 1980s, Tel Aviv requested India's refueling facilities for its plane so that it could bomb Islamabad's nuclear sites. Reports suggest that New Delhi turned down the request. What may happen now?

