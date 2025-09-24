Will Pakistan press for international intervention on Jammu and Kashmir after Donald Trump's mediation claim at UNGA?

Donald Trump claims he mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire at UNGA; India rejects third-party role on Jammu and Kashmir. Will Pakistan push for international intervention and third-party mediation of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir?

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he mediated India-Pakistan talks that followed the four-day skirmishes between the two countries and helped them agree to a ceasefire deal. However, he has said this at the UN General Assembly's annual meeting, complicating the issue more than it is currently considered. Pakistan is most likely to exploit Trump's UN address and demand international intervention and third-party mediation on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Will Pakistan press for referendum on Jammu and Kashmir?

According to the 1972 Shimla Agreement, Pakistan accepted the question of Jammu and Kashmir as a bilateral dispute and agreed to resolve the issue through direct and bilateral talks without third-party intervention. However, Islamabad has violated it time and again. It has and asked India to hold a referendum and resolve the issue in accordance to the right to self-determination.

India has rejected it outright. It has been maintained that the people of the state have participated in the general and local assembly elections many times and expressed their opinion, making the right to self-determination superfluous. New Delhi has also said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved without third-party mediation.

Donald Trump's claim to harm India?

Now, the situation is much more complicated as the head of the state of a veto-yielding nation has claimed to have mediated between India and Pakistan. Addressing the 80th annual meeting of the UNGA on Tuesday, the US president said, "In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars." The man with a penchant for the Nobel Peace Prize told the UNGA that the wars he ended were the wars between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia and Serbia and Kosovo.

India rejects Donald Trump's claims

Earlier, India had rejected Donald Trump's claim of mediation many times and said that the ceasefire deal was reached after the DGMOs of the two countries had talked over the phone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Parliament that no foreign leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May after Pakistan-based The Resistance Front had killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Tension escalated between the two countries and each side targeted the air bases and other military facilities of the other. Each country claimed to have shot down the fighter jets of the other country.

(India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.)

What may be Pakistan's next move?

Days before Trump's UNGA address, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that "India never agreed to any third-party mediation" on bilateral issues. Talking to Al Jazeera, he said,"We don't mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it's a bilateral matter."

So, what next? Will Pakistan agree to hold bilateral talks with India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir? Or, will it press India to hold a referendum and respect the right to self-determination? Will Islamabad demand a third-party mediation and give references to the speech delivered by Donald Trump?

(India and Pakistan signed the Shimla Agreement in 1972 after the 1971 war.)

