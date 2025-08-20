Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Moscow open its market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil? Russian diplomat in India says...

The Donald Trump administration imposed an additional tariff of 25% above the base tariff of 25%, taking a cumulative tariff of 50% on Indian goods. Will Moscow give access to Indian goods to its market if the US does not roll back the punitive tariffs it has imposed on India for buying Russian oil?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Will Moscow open its market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil? Russian diplomat in India says...
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Will Russia open its market to New Delhi if Indian exporters find it difficult to sell their products to the US due to a 50% tariff imposed on India? How many Indian goods can Russia buy? Can exports to Russia offset the losses incurred due to difficulties in the US market? These questions are being asked as there is no thaw in the India-US business relations. The Donald Trump administration not only imposed an additional tariff of 25% above the base tariff of 25%, making the cumulative tariffs 50% on Indian goods, but it also postponed the visit of its delegation to India. The proposed India-US talks on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) were earlier scheduled for August 25. 

How much Russian oil do IOC, BPCL buy?

Despite PSUs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) buying more than two million barrels of crude oil from the US and the government abolishing import duty on 
the US cotton, Washington remains defiant. Instead of softening its stand towards India, it has slammed New Delhi again and accused it of profiteering by buying cheap Russian oil and selling petroleum to the world market, and thus financing Russia's war in Ukraine. 

 

What has Russia said?

However, Moscow has indicated that it can allow access to Indian goods to its market if the US does not roll back the punitive tariffs it has imposed on India for buying Russian oil. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said Wednesday, "..If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports....." 

India-Russia Trade

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, India imported goods worth $64.59 billion and exported products worth $37.24 billion to Russia in 2024. India exports machinery, electrical and electronic equipment, pharmaceutical products, organic and inorganic chemicals, precious metal compounds, iron and steel, aluminium, coffee and tea, aqua products, and other things. It also exports footwear, diamonds, pearls, and precious stones. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India has imported arms and ammunition worth $34billion from Russia during this period. Besides, India bought approximately 1.8 million barrels of Russian crude per day in 2024, about 37% of Moscow's total oil exports.

 

Indian exports to Russia

Can exports to Russia compensate for the exports to the US? India-US trade exceeded $128.9 billion in FY 2024. While India exported to the US goods worth $87.3 billion, it imported products worth $41.5 billion. It resulted in a trade surplus of $45.8 billion in favour of India. Experts believe it will take too much time before Indian exports to Russia catch up with exports to the US. However, if India continues to buy Russian oil, the total trade volume will keep increasing. 

 

FAQs

Q1: How much is India-Russia bilateral trade?

Ans: India imported goods worth $64.59 billion and exported products worth $37.24 billion to Russia in 2024.

Q2: How much is India-US bilateral trade?

Ans: India-US trade exceeded $128.9 billion in FY 2024. While India exported to the US goods worth $87.3 billion, it imported products worth $41.5 billion.

Summary

India exports machinery, electrical and electronic equipment, pharmaceutical products, organic and inorganic chemicals, precious metal compounds, iron and steel, aluminium, coffee and tea, aqua products, and other things. It also exports footwear, diamonds, pearls, and precious stones. India has imported arms and ammunition worth $34 billion from Russia during this period. Besides, India bought approximately 1.8 million barrels of Russian crude per day in 2024.

