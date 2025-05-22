Will the ultra-left movement and the guerilla warfare meet the same end as that of the Naxalbari- extinguished with the killing of thousands of its cadres and leaders? Will the left-wing extremism come to an end with the killings of more than a thousand people in the last few years in Chhattisgarh?

Will the decades-old struggle under the leadership of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) come to an end soon? Will the ultra-left movement and the guerilla warfare meet the same end as that of the Naxalbari- extinguished with the killing of thousands of its cadres and leaders? Will the left-wing extremism come to an end with the killings of more than a thousand people in the last few years in Chhattisgarh and Telangana? These questions are being asked in the wake of the death of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nimbala Keshav Rao, better known by his nom-de-guerre Basava Raju. The man, on whom a bounty of Rs one crore was announced, was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Wednesday.

Biggest setback to CPI (Maoist)

His death is considered to be the biggest setback to the ultra-left party because it will deliver a tactical as well as psychological blow to the Maoist insurgency. His death can trigger a panic in the rank and file of the party and create a leadership crisis. Basava Raju was not a normal fighter or a commander. He was the chief ideologue of the party and the main architect of the guerilla war that had created a red zone spanning ten states of the country.

(Nimbala Keshav Rao alias Basav Raju, General Secretary, CPI (Maoist))

With the death of the General Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) and more than a thousand fighters spread across many years, it has been proved beyond that that the Indian state has the capacity, intelligence, and reach to dismantle even the biggest organization with the most resolute and ruthless fighters.

CPI (Maoist) in shambles

With the killing of Basava Raju, the party is left with Muppala Laxmana Rao, also known as Ganapathi at the top. He was the general secretary before he resigned and passed on the baton to Basava Raju in 2018. The 74-year-old leader can be assisted by Mallojula Venugopal, also known as Vivek, Bhupati, Veenu, Sonu, and Abhay. The 68-year-old man can seek the help of Mishir Besra, also known as Bhaskar or Surnimal.

Who will command CPI (Maoist)?

The CPI (Maoist) party and its People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) are commanded and steered by Mallojula Venugopal and Chandari Yadav at present. Besides, there is a group of 12 Maoist leaders, who are in the Central Committee of the party and Military Commission of the PLGA.

It is difficult to gauge how the movement will proceed further or it will come to an end. It can be understood by the fact that the number of Naxalites killed in encounters has risen from 63 in 2014 to 2,089 cumulatively by 2025. More Maoists have surrendered than before. While 928 Naxalites laid down their arms in 2024, 718 more surrendered in just the first four months of 2025.

Will the leftover leadership be able to steer the CPI (Maoist) out of the present crisis?