ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org, know how to download CISCE 10th, 12th timetable online
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik apologises for calling Tanya Mittal ‘chep’, clarifies he ‘didn’t mean it that way’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Video of Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi exiting Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup Trophy after India's refusal goes viral, WATCH
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday signs his second project with THIS filmmaker: Report
'Lost on border, lost in field too': Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya's dig at Pakistan after India win Asia Cup 2025
Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS and NPS will affect your retirement benefits
EXPLAINER
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is most likely to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. What is on the cards, know in details.
Donald Trump is most likely to present a Gaza Peace Plan on Monday to Israeli Prime Minister when he meets him in the White House. Will Benjamin Netanyahu accept it? The aggressive approach adopted by the Jewish state and its warning to Hamas at the UNGA meeting have made it clear that Tel Aviv will not offer any concession to the Palestinian militant outfit. On the other hand, Hamas too has made it clear that they will not accept the core demand of surrendering and giving up arms.
After a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of the US and Israeli opposition, Donald Trump's offer may come as a succor to the beleaguered prime minister. In his fourth visit to the US since Trump returned to the White House, Netanyahu is most likely to receive a warm welcome. At a time when Washington is facing a growing international isolation, any proposal may be a welcome move. Despite being cornered, Bibi, as he is called, hinted at his approach when he addressed the UNGA meeting. He delivered a blistering attack on some Western nations for what he called a “disgraceful decision” over the past week as Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and many other countries recognized the State of Palestine. It was a major diplomatic shift by top U.S. allies. He said, "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."
Earlier, Donald Trump met the representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arb Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan. After discussing with then, he is most likely to present the same Gaza peace plan to Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel launched attacks on Hamas hideouts in Gaza City two days after the Palestinian militant organisation had stormed Israel, killed more than 1,200 people and taken about 250 people hostage on October 7, 2023.
If reports are to be believed, Trump's plan may include:
Will Trump's plan also include the disarmament of Hamas and the surrender of its fighters? Israel has said many times that its main objective of the war is to disarm Hamas. It reiterated a few days back that any future talks could be held only if Hamas agrees to surrender and disarm. Hamas has rejected this demand. Delivering his address at the UNGA, he said that if they surrender and give up arms, they will remain alive or they will be hunted down by the Israeli forces.