Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is most likely to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. What is on the cards, know in details.

Donald Trump is most likely to present a Gaza Peace Plan on Monday to Israeli Prime Minister when he meets him in the White House. Will Benjamin Netanyahu accept it? The aggressive approach adopted by the Jewish state and its warning to Hamas at the UNGA meeting have made it clear that Tel Aviv will not offer any concession to the Palestinian militant outfit. On the other hand, Hamas too has made it clear that they will not accept the core demand of surrendering and giving up arms.

Donald Trump to host Benjamin Netanyahu

After a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of the US and Israeli opposition, Donald Trump's offer may come as a succor to the beleaguered prime minister. In his fourth visit to the US since Trump returned to the White House, Netanyahu is most likely to receive a warm welcome. At a time when Washington is facing a growing international isolation, any proposal may be a welcome move. Despite being cornered, Bibi, as he is called, hinted at his approach when he addressed the UNGA meeting. He delivered a blistering attack on some Western nations for what he called a “disgraceful decision” over the past week as Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and many other countries recognized the State of Palestine. It was a major diplomatic shift by top U.S. allies. He said, "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."

Earlier, Donald Trump met the representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arb Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan. After discussing with then, he is most likely to present the same Gaza peace plan to Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel launched attacks on Hamas hideouts in Gaza City two days after the Palestinian militant organisation had stormed Israel, killed more than 1,200 people and taken about 250 people hostage on October 7, 2023.

Donald Trump's peace plan on Gaza

If reports are to be believed, Trump's plan may include:

The immediate halt of hostilities and release of all hostages, 28 dead and 20 alive. A 60-day ceasefire may follow it.

The US president is most likely to propose deploying a peacekeeping force in Gaza City to maintain peace and security.

He may ask the Arab countries to contribute to the proposed army.

He may also ask them to contribute financially to the reconstruction of the ruined city.

The most contentious point Donald Trump is most likely to present is about the future of Gaza City. He may emphasize a government in Gaza City without any role for Hamas.

After an ad hoc arrangement, elections may be held without the participation of the militant outfit.

Will Hamas accept Gaza Peace Plan?

Will Trump's plan also include the disarmament of Hamas and the surrender of its fighters? Israel has said many times that its main objective of the war is to disarm Hamas. It reiterated a few days back that any future talks could be held only if Hamas agrees to surrender and disarm. Hamas has rejected this demand. Delivering his address at the UNGA, he said that if they surrender and give up arms, they will remain alive or they will be hunted down by the Israeli forces.