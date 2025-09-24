Will Indian professionals get hit as Donald Trump mulls salary-based H1-B visa rules? What will happen to graduate engineers, STEM workers?

H1-B visa reform 2025: Donald Trump proposes salary-linked selection model, giving high-wage jobs priority; Indian graduates may lose out.

After imposing a fee of $100,000 for H1-B visa application beginning September 21, 2025, the Donald Trump administration is mulling the idea of scrapping the existing visa system and replace it with a new system. A weighted selection model will replace the existing lottery system. According to the proposed new system, based on the salary, all visa applications will be placed in four groups. Those with the highest salaries will get four entries while those with the lowest one will receive only one entry.

DHS proposes new system

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the proposed system will "better serve the visa programme’s original intent" and "incentivise employers to offer higher wages or higher-skilled positions to H-1B workers". Though visa applications can be put for all wage levels, those with low salaries or at the entry-level wages will have less probability. The DHS proclamation also outlines certain other reforms. The Department of Labour has been asked to revise the prevailing levels and the employers must maintain the minimum wages benchmarks while applying for the H1-B visa.

If reports are to be believed, the Donald Trump administration has directed the DHS to formulate regulations that prefer high-paid, high-skilled foreign workers during post-selection considerations. It suggests that the salary level could be used to fast track the application later as well.

(Donald Trump, US President)

How does lottery system work?

The existing system allows the US companies to hire foreign workers for the roles considered “specialty occupations" that require advanced knowledge. Generally, these include roles in IT, engineering, finance, medicine, and scientific research. Under the current system, the companies file a Labour Condition Application (LCA) with the Department of Labour, in which they commit to paying the minimum wages for the role and the location.

The annual cap on the H1-B visa is 65,000 for general category jobs and an additional 20,000 with advanced higher degrees from the US institutions. If the number of applications exceeds the allotted number, a lotter is held. The lottery does not take into consideration the role or the wages, there is no distinction based on salary level, job function, or employer profile.

How is new weighted system different?

In the new weighted system, the companies offering the highest wages will get four times more chances compared to one chance for those offering the lowest wages. Thus, the high-paid, high-skilled and so the applications with higher wages will get preference.

Will Indian professionals suffer?

The new system may reduce the possibilities of those Indian professionals who study at the US institutions with the hope that they will get at least the entry-level jobs. However, the highly skilled and highly qualified individuals with higher wages mat get jobs in the US. Indian professionals constituted more than 71 per cent of the H1 B visas last employment cycle. Most of them are graduates from the US universities. Now, they may face problems. They will have less probabilities with low wages as they are at the entry level roles.

FAQs

Q1: What is the lottery system?

Ans: The annual cap on the H1-B visa is 65,000 for general category jobs and an additional 20,000 for advanced higher degrees from the US institutions. If the number of applications exceeds the allotted number, a lottery is held. The lottery does not take into consideration the role or the wages; there is no distinction based on salary level, job function, or employer profile.

Q2: How is the new weighted system different?

Ans: In the new weighted system, the companies offering the highest wages will get four times more chances compared to one chance for those offering the lowest wages. Thus, the high-paid, high-skilled and so the applications with higher wages, will get preference.

Summary

After imposing a fee of $100,000 for H1-B visa applications beginning September 21, 2025, the Donald Trump administration is mulling the idea of scrapping the existing visa system and replacing it with a new system. A weighted selection model will replace the existing lottery system. According to the proposed new system, based on the salary, all visa applications will be placed in four groups. Those with the highest salaries will get four entries, while those with the lowest will receive only one entry.