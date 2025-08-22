Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Has Donald Trump given an opportunity to Washington's arch-rival, China, and old foe, Russia, to align with India? Has the president squandered the much-sought-after chance for the US to develop deep economic and security relations with India? Is the India-Russia-China axis emerging?

Will Narendra Modi's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin mark a shift in the geopolitics, particularly that of South Asia? Has Donald Trump gifted an opportunity to Washington's arch-rival, China and old foe Russia to align with India? Has the president squandered the much-sought-after chance for the US to develop deep economic and security relations with India? What will happen to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in which India has taken proactive measures despite having no stakes in the South China Sea?

Is India-Russia-China axis emerging?

Though some analysts may believe it to be a premature assumption, an India-Russia-China axis taking shape cannot be ruled out outright. After Donald Trump imposed a 'punitive' 25% additional tariff for buying Russian oil over a base tariff of 25%, India declared it would increase energy cooperation with Russia. After a brief lull, oil PSUs Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd resumed buying Russian oil. The two sides emphasised the importance of deepening trade relations and narrowing the trade gap and a diplomat in New Delhi went to the extent of assuring India to open the Russian market. NSA Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart, the Foreign Minister, and visited Moscow, where he met President Vladimir Putin, counterpart Sergei Lavrov and other officials. Putin has agreed to visit New Delhi this year. The Modi-Putin meeting will be held in Tianjin with this background.

Will India-China ties improve due to Donald Trump?

Similarly, before the Modi-Xi meeting in Tianjin, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India and emphasised the need to resolve the border dispute, which has been hanging fire for decades. Beijing also lifted the ban on the export of the rare earth minerals and magnets to India. Earlier, the two sides agreed to resume direct flights. The India-China ties hit rock bottom in May 2020 after PLA troops intruded into India in Ladakh, the troops fought in Galwan, where at least 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

Though it is too early to assume that an India-China-Russia axis is taking shape, the increasing bonhomie between the three countries may upset Trump and his policy makers, who have pinned hopes on India to checkmate China. If the US president slaps India with additional 'punitive' or retaliatory tariffs, it may push one of its most valuable allies to the opposite camp. Washington committed this mistake in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war and India landed on the side of the Soviet Union. Will Donald Trump reconsider his strategies and placate India?

FAQs

Q1: How much tariffs has the US imposed on India?

Ans: US President Donald Trump imposed a 'punitive' 25% additional tariff for buying Russian oil over a base tariff of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%.

Q2: When may Narendra Modi meet Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin?

Ans: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled for August 31 to September 1.



Summary

