Justin Trudeau shocked the world by accusing India and its agencies of killing a Canadian citizen on the soil of Canada.

Will India-Canada relations, which hit the rock-bottom during Justin Trudeau's term of office, will improve?

This question has surfaced with Mark Carney being sworn-in as the Prime Minister of Canada.

Later, he confessed to possessing no evidence when he accused the Indian government of being involved in the murder of Khalistani militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Worse, Canada’s NSA Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison have admitted that they have planted the anti-India story in the ‘Washington Post’.

New Delhi rejected its involvement in the murder of Nijjar and blamed it on Canada, saying that it was the result of the gang rivalry going on in that country.

India's point was proved when two gangsters, Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez, entered guilty pleas in the British Columbia Supreme Court in a trial for the killing of Malik.

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, told Indian media how a group of pro-Khalistanis attacked him with a sword that was a few inches close to his body when he went to attend an event in Canada’s Alberta province.

India also accused Trudeau of targeting India due to his country's domestic reasons.

In the last general elections, Trudeau’s Liberal Party won 160 and fell short of 170, required to get a simple majority in the House of Commons to form a government.

However, it formed the government with the support of Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party, which won 25 seats.

Analysts believe Trudeau is playing to the gallery and appeasing anti-India forces to save his government.