Will INDIA bring impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? How can CEC be removed from office?

The Congress-led opposition bloc of INDIA is mulling the idea of moving the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. How can a CEC be removed from office? Does the opposition have enough votes in the Parliament to get the impeachment motion approved?

Can Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be removed soon? How can the chief election commissioner be removed from his office? What are the provisions for his removal? These questions have cropped up after reports have emerged suggesting that the Congress-led opposition bloc of INDIA is mulling the idea of moving an impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar so that he can be removed from his office. If media reports are to be believed, the decision to move the impeachment motion was discussed in a meeting of the coalition parties held in the Parliament on Monday morning.

How can CEC be removed from office?

According to the provisions laid down in the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can be removed from office through impeachment, similar to how a Supreme Court judge is removed. A resolution should be passed by both houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) with a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting, after which the President can issue the removal order.

The CEC can not be removed at the whim of the members of the house or the political parties. There are well-laid grounds for impeachment that include proven "misbehavior" or "incapacity." However, it is not clear how these terms can be defined. The then Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami sent a recommendation to the then President Pratibha Patil in 2009 to remove Election Commissioner Navin Chawla for his partisan behavior in favor of a particular political party. However, she rejected the recommendation, saying that it is not binding on the president.

Can Gyanesh Kumar be removed?

The opposition bloc is mulling the idea of moving the impeachment, as Gyanesh Kumar is allegedly favoring the ruling BJP and working against the main opposition Congress. The battle lines were drawn Sunday after the CEC asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to file an affidavit for alleging "vote theft" within seven days or apologise to the nation. However, he did not ask Congress leader Anurag Thakur, who made the same allegations as Gandhi did, to do the same.

However, it is most unlikely that Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from his office. The BJP-led ruling coalition of the NDA enjoys a majority in both houses of the Parliament, and it will be most unlikely for the opposition INDIA bloc to garner the two-thirds majority for passage of the impeachment motion.