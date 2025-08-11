Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'

Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...

Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi...

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a "special appeal" for becoming self-reliant, and emphasised 'swadeshi', the threat to boycott US products and brands became clear. Will Swadeshi Jagran Manch and the BJP issue appeals to boycott American goods? Will Donald Trump's decision boomerang?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...
Swadeshi Jagran Manch protests against US products

TRENDING NOW

Will the US products and famous brands be on the receiving end of President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on buying Russian oil? Will ultra-nationalist forces in the country soon come out with an appeal to boycott products like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and McDonald's and technology platforms like Meta, Facebook, Amazon, X, and Walmart? With US President Donald Trump announcing a 25% tariff plus a penalty of 25% for buying Russian oil and asking to halt the talks for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), it is clear that the worst has arrived and New Delhi will have to bite the bullet, at least for now.

PM Modi urges to use 'swadeshi'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a "special appeal" for becoming self-reliant, the threat became clear. He told a gathering in Bengaluru that Indian technology companies made products for the world, but "now is the time for us to give more priority to India's needs." Earlier last week, while addressing a public meeting in his home constituency of Varanasi, he urged the people to buy "swadeshi" products and promote indigenous industries.

 

Swadeshi Jagran Manch appeals to boycott US brands

In a separate incident on Sunday, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch group, which is linked to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, took out small public rallies across the country, urging people to boycott the US brands. Ashwani Mahajan, the group's co-convenor, told Reuters, "People are now looking at Indian products. It will take some time to fructify. This is a call for nationalism and patriotism." 

SJM launches social media campaign

The ultranationalist outfit, known for opposing foreign products, has started circulating messages on WhatsApp. It has asked people to use Indian brands of bath soaps, toothpaste, and cold drinks over foreign ones. In one such campaign, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch has used a graphic titled "Boycott foreign food chains", with logos of McDonald's. Taking to LinkedIn, Ram Shastry, CEO of India's DriveU, which provides a car driver on-call service, wrote, "India should have its own homegrown Twitter/Google/YouTube/WhatsApp/FB—like China has."

Any appeal to boycott the US products and brands in India may have adverse consequences, as Meta's WhatsApp has the biggest market here and Domino's has more restaurants than any other brand in the country. Similarly, beverages like Pepsi and Coca-Cola dominate the market and people still queue up when a new Apple store opens or a Starbucks cafe announces discounts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rupali Ganguly's brother calls her 'pillar of...' amid defamation case against stepdaughter
Rupali Ganguly's brother calls her 'pillar of...' amid defamation case
Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Nepal?
Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Ne
Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'
Chiranjeevi reacts to claims of meeting film federation amid industry strike
Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi
Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August
Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far
Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's wh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now char
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more
Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE