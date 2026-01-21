FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Donald Trump's annexation threat?

As Donald Trump renews his push to acquire Greenland, the Arctic island faces a historic dilemma shaped by colonial trauma, global power rivalry, and an emerging independence debate.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Will Greenland demand freedom from Denmark amid Donald Trump's annexation threat?
Greenland with flag of Denmark. (File Image)
After managing the challenging transition to a modern society without sacrificing its culture or identity, Greenland finds itself at a crossroads of history. Although its inhabitants are the only indigenous people in the world with their own parliament, political institutions, and education system, as well as a vibrant culture and language, they may now consider breaking off from history and seeking independence. The threat of acquiring the region by force, if required, has upset both the indigenous people and Denmark. US President Donald Trump wants to capture the area that is inhabited by around 55,000 people on an island in the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. 

Greenland independence

The disappointment and frustration of Greenlanders can be understood by the fact that just before leaving for Davos, where he will address the annual economic summit, Donald Trump reiterated his stand more firmly. He wrote on Truth Social, "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back—on that, everyone agrees!" Earlier, he made it clear in the most unequivocal term that no one can defend Greenland, including Denmark, whom he called "wonderful people". 

The situation worsened further after what Russia said. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Greenland is not a "natural part of Denmark." Emphasizing that Greenland was a Norwegian colony in the 18th century and became a colony of Denmark in the 20th century, he pointed out that there are 17 territories and said these issues will be raised even in the future. The controversy over the legal status of the island and the threat issued by the US president may force Greenlanders to think about their future. Should the people of Greenland demand freedom to get rid of the situation and defend themselves? 

Greenland-Denmark dispute

It is an undeniable fact that the consent of the people was not sought when Denmark was integrated into the Danish kingdom in 1953, after remaining a colony of this country for more than 200 years. In what may be called an attempt to make it legal, referenda were held in 1979 and 2008. The majority of the people voted in favour of a revised arrangement, allowing them to expand political control over their own territory and resources. 

Though the Greenlanders did not get formal independence or liberation from old masters, they achieved self-determination by the two referenda. However, colonialism continued. If media reports are to be believed, Danish doctors implanted contraceptive devices like the IUDs in the indigenous women in the 1960s and 70s without their knowledge. Though the Danish government apologized, about half of the fertile indigenous women were forcibly fitted with contraceptives. Besides, 22 indigenous children were taken from their families forcibly and sent to Denmark to groom them as future rulers of Greenland. 

US Greenland annexation

Greenland receives EUR 600 million every year from Denmark. It shows that Denmark pays Greenlanders for their freedom. It can also be argued that blaming everything on Danish colonialism is a way of escaping responsibility for its failures. The US can offer more money; the Trump administration can say this if the controversy escalates. 

Amid the raging controversy over its future and the US threat, Greenland appears to be divided. The division is not between those who want complete freedom and those who want the current status to continue. It is between those who want it immediately and those who see it as a long-term plan. However, Trump's threat may change the situation. Though the leaders of Denmark have insisted on a united “we,” people from Greenland have emphasised that they are neither Danish nor American. In a related development, Greenlandic government leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that Greenland would pick Denmark over the US if asked to choose “here and now.” He said this during a joint press conference with US military Greenland-based Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. 

US military Greenland base 

Trump's statement has appealed to the anti-colonization forces in Denmark. They think that what he has said reeks of ignorance and arrogance. According to a treaty signed in 1951, the US military has unlimited access to all parts of the island and maintains its own Greenland base. However, Trump's obsession with Greenland is not new. He announced in his first term in 2019 that the US would annex the Arctic island. He cancelled his Greenland trip in August 2019, after the Kingdom of Denmark raised objections to his remarks. 

US Vice President JD Vance said on January 12 that controlling Greenland is critical for US national security. He added that there's "a deal to be made in Greenland." Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a bill to the US House of Representatives on January 13, 2025, to authorize the US to acquire Greenland. In an attempt to cool down the frayed tempers, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that Washington would buy Greenland. However, former Minister for Greenland Tom Hoyem said on January 26, 2025, that the 1917 agreement with the UK still stood, giving them the right to first refusal if the island is put up for sale. 

