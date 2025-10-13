Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations

Amid calls to surrender, Hamas expands control across Gaza, attacking rivals and arresting alleged collaborators.

At a time when Hamas is expected to surrender and lay down arms, its 7,000 armed members have fanned across the Gaza Strip and captured almost all important positions. They have also attacked the members of the Dughmush clan and other groups opposing it in recent days. Amid continuing uncertainties and rising questions on its adherence to the Gaza Peace Plan, Hamas has taken control of parts of Gaza not occupied by Israeli forces. Members of its internal security force have been spotted manning the transport and other facilities.

Hamas resumes attacking opponents

Confirming its presence and clashes with the members of the Dughmush clan, the Palestinian militant group said in a message on Telegram, "A number of collaborators and informants were apprehended and arrested in Gaza City, after it was proven that they were involved in spying for the enemy," as well as "participating in the assassination of several resistance members." It added on the Palestinian Home Front, the Telegram channel of the group, "The security services and the resistance are conducting a wide-scale field campaign across all areas of the Gaza Strip, from north to south, to locate and arrest collaborators and informants."

It also shared a video showing an alleged collaborator being thrashed. In another video, uploaded on the social media platform, armed and masked Hamas personnel can be seen walking through a street market in Gaza City. In a separate incident, the Hamas-run interior ministry shared images of officers with rifles and baseball caps that read “police” in Gaza City interacting with locals. The ministry has declared a week-long amnesty for members of criminal gangs "not involved in bloodshed or killings."

Hamas clashes with Dughmush clan

According to CNN, Hamas forces surrounded the Dughmush family’s neighborhood and allegedly killed many members of the family Friday. A large number of masked, armed men can be seen around the Jordanian hospital in Gaza City.

In yet another and separate development, a group opposed to Hamas, known as the Popular Forces, has refused to lay down its arms. Working in the southern Gaza Strip, the group has been involved in escorting. It has publicly challenged Hamas, which in turn has said it will confront what it called a "criminal gang." In a Facebook post, one of its commanders, Hussam al-Astal, wrote, "To all the Hamas rats, your tunnels are destroyed, your rights no longer exist. Repent before it’s too late—there is no Hamas from today onward."

All these incidents are happening at a time when all such groups, including Hamas, are expected to surrender and lay down arms. What will the Israel Defence Force (IDF) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do now?