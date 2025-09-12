Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

At a time when the US economy is in a tailspin with inflation going up due to increased tariffs, he is set to trigger a global oil shock as India's exit from the Russian oil market could push the crude prices to $200 per barrel.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200
US President Donald Trump imposed an additional punitive tariff of 25% on India for buying Russian oil.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After attacking India left, right, and centre for buying Russian oil, the US has indicated a much-awaited thaw. In the latest development, the nominee to be ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said that New Delhi and Washington are "not that far apart" on tariffs. He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "While we might have our moment of hiccups right now, we are on the track of resolving that." However, he also said, "In the ongoing trade talks, we want the Indian market to open for our crude oil, petroleum products and  LNG."

Will India stop buying Russian oil?

While touting warm India-US relations, Gor emphasized, like others, that India must stop buying Russian oil and purchase it from the US instead. Earlier, state-owned oil companies Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ordered two million barrels of US oil. These orders are for September-October. Though India did not stop buying Russian crude oil, and there is no official communication to any of the oil PSUs to stop doing it, these refiners have reduced the purchases considerably. 

 

(Sergio Gor, Nominee, Ambassador to India)

What will happen if India stops buying Russian oil?

No one can deny that it will disrupt the supply chain, as India's withdrawal from the Russian oil market would create a significant supply gap. India is the second biggest buyer of Russian oil after China. It imported approximately 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) as of August 2025. Russia produced on average about 7.3 million bpd and sold about 4 million bpd in August. China purchased about 1.2 bpd from Russia in August 2025. Though China and Turkey and other countries will keep on buying Russian oil, they cannot fully compensate for India's absence. 

 

How much may crude prices go up?

Muyu Xu, senior crude oil analyst at Kpler, which tracks commodities and shipping data, told CNN, "If India keeps holding off on buying, that’s going to be a real problem for Russia—China just can’t take on all of India’s volume by itself." This imbalance could lead to a tightening of global supply. Experts believe that this supply disruption could drive Brent crude prices up to $100 per barrel. According to Reuters, the crude price may touch $200 per barrel under extreme scenarios.

How may it change market dynamics?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has indicated that the OPEC+ and non-OPEC countries, like the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Guyana, may increase their crude production. Consequently, the global oil supply is most likely to increase. However, this increase may not be enough to offset the loss of India's demand for Russian oil. The OPEC+ grouping consists of the original 12 OPEC members and 10 non-OPEC partners, including Russia. Non-OPEC countries include the US, Canada, and China.

 

 

FAQs

Q1: Who is Sergio Gor? What has he said about India?

Ans: Nominee to be ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said that New Delhi and Washington are "not that far apart" on tariffs. He told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "While we might have our moment of hiccups right now, we are on the track of resolving that." However, he also said, "In the ongoing trade talks, we want the Indian market to open for our crude oil, petroleum products and  LNG."

Q2: How much the crude prices go up if India stops buying Russian oil?

Ans: Experts believe that this supply disruption could drive Brent crude prices up to $100 per barrel. According to Reuters, the crude price may touch $200 per barrel under extreme scenarios.


Summary

India is the second biggest buyer of Russian oil after China. It imported approximately 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) as of August 2025. Russia produced on average about 7.3 million bpd and sold about 4 million bpd in August. China purchased about 1.2 bpd from Russia in August 2025. Though China and Turkey and other countries will keep on buying Russian oil, they cannot fully compensate for India's absence. Experts believe that this supply disruption could drive Brent crude prices up to $100 per barrel. According to Reuters, the crude price may touch $200 per barrel under extreme scenarios.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
