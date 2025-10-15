Will Donald Trump send US troops to Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas fighters?

Donald Trump warns Hamas to disarm or face US military action in Gaza Strip, adding new tension to his Gaza Peace Plan accepted by Israel and Hamas.

Will US President Donald Trump send troops to the Gaza Strip to disarm the Palestinian militant group Hamas? Talking to journalists on Tuesday, Trump said that if Hamas did not disarm, the US would disarm the fighters. He did not elaborate on how he would do it. However, he will need troops to disarm the militants forcibly. It may be more difficult than it seems or appears now. The US may find itself in a bizarre situation; it may have to send troops to another country to disarm militants who may pose a challenge to the US forces. Thus, the Pentagon may get sucked into a war of others, where it has no apparent reason to interfere.

Will Hamas lay down arms?

Disarming Hamas and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip are two of the most important points in the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, introduced by Trump and accepted by both Israel and Hamas. The first point has been implemented, at least partially; Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and the remains of eight deceased. Israel has released 154 Hamas fighters serving life sentences in its jails. It has also returned remains of 45 deceased militants. Tel Aviv is most likely to release the remaining 96 lifers and 1,700 detainees, who were taken into custody after October 7, 2023, when Hamas stormed Israel, killed 1,200 and took 251 Israelis hostage. More than 78,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including women and children, were killed in the two-year war that followed the attacks.

Hamas kills opponents

On the first day of the ceasefire itself, Hamas deployed its 7,000 masked gunmen, who spanned across the Gaza Strip and captured the places not captured by the Israel Defence Force (IDF). They are policing the streets and manning all major crossings and checkpoints. However, the first thing they did was- Hamas killed seven of the people belonging to the rival Palestinian outfit, terming them "collaborators" and "traitors". A video has gone viral showing Hamas dragging some people by their hair, forcing them to sit on their knees and shooting them down.

What will Hamas do now?

By controlling the cities and killing the people most brazenly, Hamas has made it clear that they may never surrender or lay down arms. Earlier, they were against the peace plan, calling it a tool to finish them and the Palestinian cause. Though they accepted the Gaza Peace Plan under immense pressure from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and the UAE, they may never surrender arms. A proposal was made that the militant outfit may surrender bigger and more sophisticated weapons to Palestinian authorities, if not to the IDF. They may be allowed to keep the smaller arms, like a revolver, for self-defense. However, Hamas was not receptive to this proposal.

Will Benjamin Netanyahu resume assault?

While accepting Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the most unequivocal term that if Hamas did not surrender and lay down arms, he would finish the job. He said that the job would be done either in an easy way or a difficult way, if it is not possible in the easy way, he will go for the difficult way, but he will do it. So, it is clear that Israel may unleash the IDF, which may resume aerial bombing and ground assaults. As all the living hostages are back, the pressure from Netanyahu is removed. It will also suit his domestic politics. Extreme rightists like Israel Katz in his coalition government will be happy if the attack resumes.

However, the US president has added a new dimension to the crisis by declaring that he will disarm Hamas fighters if they don't do it themselves. Will he send troops to the Gaza Strip?