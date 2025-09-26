Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...

Navratri Day 5: Slay in shades of green colour as Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs; check pics

Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...

Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?

IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks

In Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Mona Singh replaced this OG 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' girl who performed in Raja Hindustani, Gumrah; her name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment, buys property of Rs 13 crore in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss

Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you ca

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister Khwaja Asif...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?

US President Donald Trump has announced 100% tariffs on branded and patented drug imports starting October 2025. Experts say Indian pharma exports may have limited impact as they are dominated by generics. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?
Donald Trump with Narendra Modi. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

How will the Indian Pharmaceutical industry be impacted by the 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented drugs, as announced by US President Donald Trump? Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he announced tariffs on products like the branded or patented drugs, which are not made in the US and imported into the country. He said that such products will face a 100 per cent tariff starting October 1, 2025. However Trump added that the companies that are building the manufacturing units in the US, would be exempted from this levy. The president clarified that the US firms that are either "breaking ground" and/or "under construction" would be exempted. He added that those who have already started the construction work will not have to pay the additional tariff imposed now. 

India dominates generic drug market

How will it impact the Indian pharmaceutical companies? According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (EBEF), India has the highest number of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) compliant companies with plants outside of the USA. Eight out of 20 global generic companies are from India, their share to the US is more than 55% of the exports.  India is the biggest vaccine exporter, Health Organization (WHO) buys about 65-70% of the World vaccine requirements.

How much does India export?

India exported drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $ 27.82 billion in 2024. It was worth $25.4 billion in 2023 and $24.59 billion in 2022. In the year 2021, India exported drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $24.44 billion. The US is a major market for Indian drugs and pharmaceutical products, with exports worth $8.7 billion in 2024. However, formulations and biologics constituted the major portion of India’s exports with a share of 78.94 per cent. These were followed by drug intermediates and bulk drugs with a share of 16.21%. 

Will Trump's 100% tariffs impact India?

India may not be impacted much as most of its exports don't come under the categories on which Trump has imposed 100 per cent tariffs. Reacting to Trump's announcement, Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said in a statement, "The proposed 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian exports, as the bulk of our contribution lies in simple generics and most large Indian companies already operate U.S. manufacturing or repackaging units and are exploring further acquisitions."

However, he warned that it is prudent to remain prepared for future policy shifts and to build risk-mitigation strategies. He also advised the Indian companies to take advantage of their cost-efficiency in bulk drugs and APIs and invest in next-generation opportunities such as complex generics, peptides, biosimilars, and CAR-T therapies. 

FAQs

Q1: How much drugs and pharmaceuticals does India export?

Ans: India exported drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $27.82 billion in 2024. It was worth $25.4 billion in 2023 and $24.59 billion in 2022. In the year 2021, India exported drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $24.44 billion. The US is a major market for Indian drugs and pharmaceutical products, with exports worth $8.7 billion in 2024.

Q2: How will Indian drug and pharmaceutical companies be impacted by the US tariffs?

Ans: India may not be impacted much, as most of its exports don't come under the categories on which Trump has imposed 100 per cent tariffs. Formulations and biologics constituted the major portion of India’s exports, with a share of 78.94 per cent.

Summary

How will the Indian pharmaceutical industry be impacted by the 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented drugs, as announced by US President Donald Trump? Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he announced tariffs on products like the branded or patented drugs, which are not made in the US and imported into the country. He said that such products will face a 100 per cent tariff starting October 1, 2025. However, Trump added that the companies that are building the manufacturing units in the US would be exempted from this levy. The president clarified that the US firms that are either "breaking ground" and/or "under construction" would be exempted. He added that those who have already started the construction work will not have to pay the additional tariff imposed now. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch world’s FIRST closed fuel...
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you ca
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment, buys property of Rs 13 crore in Mumbai
Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics
Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE