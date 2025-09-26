Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?

Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai
EXPLAINER
US President Donald Trump has announced 100% tariffs on branded and patented drug imports starting October 2025. Experts say Indian pharma exports may have limited impact as they are dominated by generics. Details here.
How will the Indian Pharmaceutical industry be impacted by the 100 per cent tariffs on branded and patented drugs, as announced by US President Donald Trump? Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he announced tariffs on products like the branded or patented drugs, which are not made in the US and imported into the country. He said that such products will face a 100 per cent tariff starting October 1, 2025. However Trump added that the companies that are building the manufacturing units in the US, would be exempted from this levy. The president clarified that the US firms that are either "breaking ground" and/or "under construction" would be exempted. He added that those who have already started the construction work will not have to pay the additional tariff imposed now.
How will it impact the Indian pharmaceutical companies? According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (EBEF), India has the highest number of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) compliant companies with plants outside of the USA. Eight out of 20 global generic companies are from India, their share to the US is more than 55% of the exports. India is the biggest vaccine exporter, Health Organization (WHO) buys about 65-70% of the World vaccine requirements.
India exported drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $ 27.82 billion in 2024. It was worth $25.4 billion in 2023 and $24.59 billion in 2022. In the year 2021, India exported drugs and pharmaceuticals worth $24.44 billion. The US is a major market for Indian drugs and pharmaceutical products, with exports worth $8.7 billion in 2024. However, formulations and biologics constituted the major portion of India’s exports with a share of 78.94 per cent. These were followed by drug intermediates and bulk drugs with a share of 16.21%.
India may not be impacted much as most of its exports don't come under the categories on which Trump has imposed 100 per cent tariffs. Reacting to Trump's announcement, Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said in a statement, "The proposed 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical imports is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian exports, as the bulk of our contribution lies in simple generics and most large Indian companies already operate U.S. manufacturing or repackaging units and are exploring further acquisitions."
However, he warned that it is prudent to remain prepared for future policy shifts and to build risk-mitigation strategies. He also advised the Indian companies to take advantage of their cost-efficiency in bulk drugs and APIs and invest in next-generation opportunities such as complex generics, peptides, biosimilars, and CAR-T therapies.
