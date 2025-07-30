Twitter
Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?

Will US President Donald Trump roll back the 25% tariff he has imposed on India? Is it a strategic tool to put pressure on India to squeeze maximum concessions from India during negotiations for the Bilateral Trade Deal? Is it a trick to pull India away from Russia?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 08:30 PM IST

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?
US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi at the White House (File Image)

Will US President Donald Trump roll back the 25% tariff he has imposed on India? Is it a strategic tool to put pressure on India to squeeze maximum concessions from India during negotiations for the Bilateral Trade Deal? Is it a trick to pull India away from Russia, which supplies military hardware and energy to New Delhi? After Donald Trump slapped 'friend' India with a 25% tariff, the Union government will certainly come under tremendous pressure to rework its business strategy as well as defence procurement. 

Donald Trump imposes fine for doing business with Russia

In what should not be called an unexpected move, the US president not only announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods but also imposed fines for doing business with its traditional and time-tested friend, Russia. Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in a post, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World". His misplaced anger and frustration become clear as he adds to his post, "They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE".

 

(Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House)

He added further, "ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST." He also accused his 'friend' India of having "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country".

US President twists arms to squeeze concessions

However, analysts believe that Donald Trump has adopted the policy of twisting the arm of India so that New Delhi can sign on the dotted lines in the bilateral trade agreement. The farm sector has been a sticking point and the most difficult problem for negotiators, and both sides have refused to budge. While the US wants access to the Indian agriculture market, New Delhi has refused flatly. Similarly, as Russia has emerged as the biggest source of fossil fuels like crude oil and natural gas, Washington wants India to stop buying these from Moscow. As the arms manufacturers' lobby in the US is extremely strong, Trump wants to snatch India away from Russia. He wants New Delhi to stop buying Russian military hardware.

Experts believe, as the talks for the BTA continue, both sides may soften their declared stands and come to a middle point. Donald Trump wants this to happen, and he has adopted the trick. 

