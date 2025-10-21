FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ Challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here's how to protect and heal your lungs

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this festival

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

EXPLAINER

Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?

Donald Trump threatens a 155% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, raising global trade tensions and fresh concerns for India’s trade outlook.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?
US President Donald Trump has threatened China with increased tariffs. (File Image)
Will US President Donald Trump impose a 155% tariff on Chinese goods beginning November 1, or is it a ploy to push the Asian giant into a corner and put pressure on it to accept his trade and tariff demands before the deadline? What may his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, known for his calm and composure unlike Trump, do now? Will he allow more soybeanimports from China and exports of rare earth minerals to placate the impulsive US president? How may the US-China trade war impact India? 

Donald Trump China tariff

In what may be seen as an example of deepening trade tension between the two trading partners, Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose a 155 per cent tariff on its goods beginning November 1, 2025. Accusing Beijing of punishing US farmers by stopping soybean purchases, he announced that he "will not allow China to punish our farmers." He also warned that China would face "big trouble" if it refused to conduct business with Washington. Apprehending that China could respond by restricting rare earth exports, a critical component of global manufacturing, he said that his administration would meet such measures with higher tariffs.

(Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi at the White House)

Xi Jinping trade response

Analysts believe the latest rhetoric may be a ploy to put additional pressure on China ahead of the deadline. It is evident by his optimism that the US and China would ultimately reach a "strong trade deal". He also added that he believed he and President Xi Jinping would "get along with regard to Taiwan." Talking about his possible meeting with his Chinese counterpart, he said, "I am meeting with President Xi. We have a very good relationship; we are going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks... I think we are going to work out something that is good for both countries."

India US trade talks

Analysts question whether Donald Trump has hinted at sticking to his guns in trade talks with India. The two countries are most likely to hold talks soon, and it is believed that the US president has indicated that he would not make any compromise on the issue of farmers. Washington has been putting pressure on India to open its farm sector, a demand vehemently opposed by New Delhi. The sale of soybeans is an important factor in the India-US trade talks, with Washington demanding New Delhi buy soybeans, soybean oil, and canola oil. It is believed that India may accept these demands but would not allow other US agricultural products to enter India. What may India do?

