Will Donald Trump punish Delhi as Russia's energy defiance puts India-US Free Trade talks on edge?

Vladimir Putin reaffirms uninterrupted crude supply to India ahead of US-India FTA talks as Trump’s 50% tariffs hit exports and strain trade ties.

At a time when India and the US are holding back-channel talks and parleys to get the tariffs reduced to 15% and acceptable Free Trade Agreement (FTA) terms, Russia has teased Washington by remaining defiant on crude oil supply to India. At a presentation of a joint statement after their delegation-level talks in New Delhi on Friday, President Vladimir Putin reiterated his commitment to supply crude oil to India. He said, "We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy." Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded by thanking his Russian friend for his "unwavering commitment towards India." He added that "energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership."

Donald Trump's India tariffs

Analysts wonder if this defiance by the two countries may anger the US President, who may put roadblocks in the FTA and refuse to lower tariffs imposed on India. Donald Trump imposed a 25% punitive secondary tariff on Indian goods for buying Russian oil over and above the basic tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%, making the Indian products uncompetitive. According to the Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI), suffering the onslaught, Indian exports to the US fell 28.5% from $8.63 billion in May to $6.31 billion in October 2025. Indian exporters lost $2.32 billion in just two months.

Vladimir Putin's India oil supply

The Trump administration has argued that India has been fueling the Russian war machine in Ukraine and is responsible for the death of hundreds of people, including women and children, in the ongoing war, which began in February 2022. Exposing the US hypocrisy, Putin told journalists on the eve of his visit to India that Washington buys Russian fuel. He said, "As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia, I would like to note, and have already mentioned publicly this once, the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants." The US continues to import Russian uranium hexafluoride for use in its nuclear power industry, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals.

US-India Trade War

The show of defiance by the two countries has come just one week ahead of the US-India talks on the FTA. Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer is likely to visit India next week with a team of trade negotiators. The ongoing trade talks have entered the final stages. The talks are expected to resume after India drastically reduced its purchase of Russian crude. New Delhi slashed its oil imports from Russia by 38% in value terms and 31% in volume terms in October 2025, compared to last year. According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi imported $3.55 billion worth of crude oil from Russia in October 2025, down from a historically high $5.8 billion in October 2024.

(Donald Trump with Narendra Modi at the White House)

India-US FTA talks

It is too early to say whether the show of defiance was for optics or if they really mean it. However, less than a week before Putin's visit, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said that New Delhi continues to buy huge quantities of Russian feedstock. He told Rossiya 24 TV that India bought 1.75 million barrels of feedstock daily in October. On the other hand, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's stand on energy sourcing remains unchanged and it is guided by national interest. He said, "Our decisions regarding oil purchases are guided by market dynamics—the fluctuations and changes that occur in the global market." He added, "Our approach to sourcing fuel is shaped by our responsibility to provide energy to our people - to ensure that fuel is available at affordable prices so that the needs of our 1.4 billion citizens can be met."

Donald Trump is tight-lipped on the defiance shown by India and Russia, and the spokespersons are silent too. Known for his mercurial temperament and tit-for-tat approach, he is most likely to hit back, analysts believe. He is most likely to ask the trade negotiators to toughen their stands and become harder bargainers than expected. He may not impose fresh tariffs, but the talks may be derailed, delayed, or at least be difficult for India.