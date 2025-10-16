FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?

AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'

October School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain CLOSED for 5 days in Delhi-NCR, check state-wise list for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2025: Know key differences between green crackers and traditional crackers

Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'

Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to repl

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE...

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?

Donald Trump may mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, using trade tariffs to stop war and boost his Nobel Peace Prize hopes. However, the Taliban is not likely to accept the Durand Line.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?
Donald Trump announces tariff rates. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will US President Donald Trump interfere in the Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and stop the clashes between the two Muslim-majority countries? Can he force the Taliban government in Kabul to bury the hatchet and accept Pakistan's terms for a peaceful coexistence? Can he threaten Afghanistan to accept the Durand Line as the international border between the two countries? Will Donald Trump warn the Taliban of punitive and additional tariffs if it fails to stop the war and improve relations with the neighbour? 

Pakistan-Afghanistan war

Trump ignited the issue and kick-started the debate by declaring that he would interfere in the Pakistan-Afghanistan war. He told journalists, "This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars." Indicating to use business as a bait and the tariffs as a whip, he said, "...We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard. Seven planes were shut down...Bad things were happening, and I was talking to both of them about trade...I said we are not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war. I got him on the phone, and I said, listen, we're going to put a 200% tariff on your country for any product you sell into the United States unless you stop this war because I am not going to be a party to it. They are two nuclear nations." 

(Pakistan-Afghanistan military clash)

Trump Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump did not hide his obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize and claimed to have stopped seven wars. He said, "...I don't think any president has stopped one war. I stopped eight wars in eight months. Did I get a Nobel Prize? No. Can you believe it? Even I said "that's impossible. No." But I suspect that next year will be better. But you know what I care about? I saved maybe hundreds and millions of lives..." 

He did not get the most prestigious prize. However, he hopes to get in next year. Will he put pressure on the Taliban and the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan to stop the war so that he can get the Nobel Prize? 

(The Durand Line was drawn in 1893.)

Durand Line dispute

However, Pakistan-Afghanistan animosity and lack of trust go back to the time when India was divided and a new nation based on religion was carved out of it. Afghanistan has never accepted the Durand Line, set up in 1893 by Sir Mortimer Durand. It was a line to divide the areas based on dominance. The British rulers wanted to restrict the Afghan king.The areas dominated by Pashtuns were divided between British India and Afghanistan. Kabul did not accept the division. The Afghan king asked the British to resolve the issue and abolish the Durand Line before they left India. British rulers did not do it and they left the problem, which kept on deepening.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-India trade deal soon? India lifts ban on postal services to US, introduces...
US-India trade deal soon? India lifts ban on postal services to US
New Study Finds That Combining Treatments Works Better Than Using Minoxidil Alone
Combination Therapy Outperforms Minoxidil for Hair Growth
Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it
Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen oldest, deadliest game...'
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen old
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE