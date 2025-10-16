Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?

Donald Trump may mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan, using trade tariffs to stop war and boost his Nobel Peace Prize hopes. However, the Taliban is not likely to accept the Durand Line.

Will US President Donald Trump interfere in the Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and stop the clashes between the two Muslim-majority countries? Can he force the Taliban government in Kabul to bury the hatchet and accept Pakistan's terms for a peaceful coexistence? Can he threaten Afghanistan to accept the Durand Line as the international border between the two countries? Will Donald Trump warn the Taliban of punitive and additional tariffs if it fails to stop the war and improve relations with the neighbour?

Trump ignited the issue and kick-started the debate by declaring that he would interfere in the Pakistan-Afghanistan war. He told journalists, "This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars." Indicating to use business as a bait and the tariffs as a whip, he said, "...We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard. Seven planes were shut down...Bad things were happening, and I was talking to both of them about trade...I said we are not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war. I got him on the phone, and I said, listen, we're going to put a 200% tariff on your country for any product you sell into the United States unless you stop this war because I am not going to be a party to it. They are two nuclear nations."

Donald Trump did not hide his obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize and claimed to have stopped seven wars. He said, "...I don't think any president has stopped one war. I stopped eight wars in eight months. Did I get a Nobel Prize? No. Can you believe it? Even I said "that's impossible. No." But I suspect that next year will be better. But you know what I care about? I saved maybe hundreds and millions of lives..."

He did not get the most prestigious prize. However, he hopes to get in next year. Will he put pressure on the Taliban and the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan to stop the war so that he can get the Nobel Prize?

However, Pakistan-Afghanistan animosity and lack of trust go back to the time when India was divided and a new nation based on religion was carved out of it. Afghanistan has never accepted the Durand Line, set up in 1893 by Sir Mortimer Durand. It was a line to divide the areas based on dominance. The British rulers wanted to restrict the Afghan king.The areas dominated by Pashtuns were divided between British India and Afghanistan. Kabul did not accept the division. The Afghan king asked the British to resolve the issue and abolish the Durand Line before they left India. British rulers did not do it and they left the problem, which kept on deepening.